The Roswell Special Olympics competed in the Special Olympics State Summer Games in Albuquerque on Saturday and Sunday, winning several medals in multiple sports.
“It's good for those guys to go and compete,” Special Olympics district director Perry McCreary said. “They always run into people that they competed against for a long time. It's like a family reunion when you go up there.”
Roswell was represented by four doubles teams in bocce ball and won three golds and a silver. Two unified flag football teams both earned silver medals. The Roswell Special Olympics brought three unified volleyball teams for the first time, each winning a gold medal in their divisions. The Roswell Special Olympics began their volleyball practice during the winter months by having open gyms.
“Our athletes are very determined, they come to practice and they work hard,” McCreary said. “We got great partners and I think that's what facilitates our success. Our partners are involved, they want to be there and they want to help. They are as into it just as much as the athletes.”
The Roswell Special Olympics will take a few weeks off before going back to practice for the Four Corners Invitational in Farmington at the Fairgrounds Fields. Last year, Roswell Special Olympics took 14 gold medals and 20 silvers between six golf teams and two softball teams.