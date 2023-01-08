The Roswell High School varsity basketball team defeated the visiting Mayfield Trojans on Friday night with a final score of 83-57.
The Coyotes started hot early in the game, scoring 47 points in the first half while decimating Mayfield’s offensive possessions. Roswell also drew more fouls than Mayfield but had difficulty converting their free throws.
“We came out and played more of an all-around game like we’ve been wanting to do,” Coyotes basketball head coach Dude Burrola said. “We jumped on them and we got a pretty good lead. These guys are young. They are still trying to figure out so when we get a lead, we let up a little bit. Our defense is solid right now and we got to continue to work at that. We rotate well, we take charges. These guys worked hard on that the last few weeks and we just got to continue getting better.”
Senior Ivan Miramontes drained four three-pointers in the first half of the competition and another two in the second, ending the night with 28 points. Junior Steven McCaskill followed with 10 points and sophomore Xai Carrasco scored eight.
Miramontes said the team's overall defense brought them this win against the Trojans.
“I think we’ve improved a lot on defense,” Miramontes said. “That has been our main factor, and we stop a lot of good teams with it. That is what’s been winning us a lot of these games.”
The season is a significant improvement over last season, where Roswell finished 6-21 for the season.
With a win against Mayfield, Roswell is now 9-6 on the season with an undefeated record at home. Centennial High School came to challenge Roswell’s home record on Saturday evening. Results from that game were not available by press time. See a future edition of the Roswell Daily Record for a final score from this game.
