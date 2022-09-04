The Roswell High School varsity football team lost against Hobbs High School Friday at the Roswell Wool Bowl by a final score of 51-7.
The Coyotes put up a good fight against the Eagles in the first quarter, allowing only one touchdown and bothering open Hobbs receivers.
Despite a strong defensive outing in the first, the Coyotes kept losing momentum due to calls not going their way and unforced penalties on offense. The Coyotes had a hard time containing their frustrations on the sidelines in the first half, costing them precious yardage and possessions for an already struggling offense.
Roswell had not scored and was down 27 by the end of the first half. The Coyotes struggled to get anything going in the first half. Roswell receivers had a hard time getting through the Hobbs defense and often the plays ended with an incomplete pass.
The pressure was high on the Roswell defense to get a stop, but Roswell’s defense struggled to keep up with the Eagles’ offense in the second half. Roswell did get a touchdown from Manny Fuentez connecting to junior fullback Peyton Kennard, but the Coyotes' defense was unable to cover the Hobbs receivers, causing the Eagles' lead to increase.
“They got good speed and size. They are a really good program,” Coyotes head coach Jeff Lynn said. “Coach Stevens and those kids have done a good job over there, nothing but credit to them.”
Hobbs was able to keep momentum in its favor throughout the second half.
“Teams get what they deserve,” Lynn said. “When you have a weaker practice the way we practiced, and you get to think you’re pretty good, you get what you deserve. We got what we deserve tonight. Hopefully, we can learn from this experience and get better.”
Roswell will be traveling to Los Lunas High School to face the defending state champions next Friday.
