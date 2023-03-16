The Roswell High School varsity softball team defeated the visiting Dexter Demons in Tuesday’s doubleheader, scoring 17-0 and 12-7 at the Roswell High School softball field.
The Lady Coyotes were coming in after two blowout wins on the road on Saturday while the Lady Demons were coming off their doubleheader win against Eunice on Monday.
The first game did not go Dexter’s way and allowed the Lady Coyotes to gain momentum. The Lady Coyotes scored 13 runs in the first inning and another four in the second while shutting down the Demons.
A few runs were due to errors committed by Dexter fielders, missing outs they needed to stop the bleeding.
“It’s good for us because it makes us better,” Lady Demons softball head coach Arturo Duran said. “Now we know. We can plan the next game, see where things are working and how much better we can improve.”
Despite Roswell leading, Dexter improved on both ends in the second game. The Lady Demons fielded with fewer mistakes and got on base especially late in the game when Dexter cut Roswell’s lead by two. Dexter eighth-grader Danyela Munoz said she credits the team's energy and leadership for the rally.
"Being into the game really helped the team," Munoz said. "Staying up and having somebody pick you up. We have leaders in this team and it showed today. We were down 2-8 and we came back."
But the Lady Demons were not perfect that night and Lady Coyotes still took advantage of Dexter’s misplays. At the bottom of the third, Roswell had seven runs including an inside home run for junior outfielder Emma Esquivel. Roswell switched to their starting pitcher at the top of sixth inning to seal the deal for the second game against Dexter.
“The kids are playing together and they’re capitalizing on our opponents' mistakes,” Lady Coyote head coach Rebecca Marrujo said. “Whenever we capitalize on that, we can score.”
The Dexter Lady Demons will play Capitan on March 21 at 3 p.m.
