The Roswell High School varsity softball team defeated Goddard in Tuesday’s crosstown doubleheader with final scores of 15-0 and 21-14 at the Roswell High School softball field.

The Lady Coyotes jumped on the Lady Rockets in the first game by putting up three runs in the first inning and ten runs in the fourth to put the game away early. Roswell’s sophomore Alayna Tarin had one home run against Goddard.