The Roswell High School varsity softball team defeated Goddard in Tuesday’s crosstown doubleheader with final scores of 15-0 and 21-14 at the Roswell High School softball field.
The Lady Coyotes jumped on the Lady Rockets in the first game by putting up three runs in the first inning and ten runs in the fourth to put the game away early. Roswell’s sophomore Alayna Tarin had one home run against Goddard.
“Our bats were big tonight. We had eight home runs and that’s huge,” Roswell softball head coach said. “My girls came out tonight and they hit. They were just ready to rock and roll.”
Despite their initial performance, Goddard played better in the second game.
Roswell led the second game by putting up five runs in the first two, but Goddard put up six runs in the second inning to take the lead. Both teams went back and forth but the Lady Coyotes overtook Goddard with eight home runs with four coming from Roswell junior pitcher Sarai Morales, two from junior Alexia Estrada and two from freshman Bella Ornelas. Morales is coming off an injury and said she is still dealing with the pain.
“We’ve been working hard on our hitting and it being a crosstown rivalry, the energy is definitely there,” Morales said. “I’m in pain. I will be struggling tomorrow, my voice will be gone, and my knees are swollen right now, but it was worth it.”
The Lady Rockets tried to make a comeback in the seventh starting with a home run from senior right fielder Ayriana Arellanes but were stopped at two runs to end the game.
“They competed well,” Goddard softball head coach Carlton Gillette said after the game. “When you score 14 runs, you usually win the game. Roswell High’s bats were hot and swung the bat very well. I’m proud of the girls, they work hard, they compete at the highest level, and that’s all you could ask for.”
Goddard assistant coach Tiffanie Bolanos said they would make the necessary adjustments to make a statement in the first game against Clovis. These losses do not define the Lady Rockets.
“The girls are going to bounce back and that’s the beauty of this game is having the next game to make the adjustments and bounce back,” Bolanos said. “We’ll see them again and it will be nice when we do because we will compete and have fun. ”
Goddard plays the Clovis Wildcats today in doubleheader action at the Goddard High School Sports Complex at 4:30 p.m. After the doubleheader against Clovis, the Lady Rockets begin district play at Lovington on April 6. The action begins at 5 p.m.
“I hope that we bring the confidence next game and not have this loss bring us down,” Arellanes said. “We’ll get them next time.”
The Goddard and Roswell teams have another chance to face each other next week to end the rivalry series for the season. Goddard (3-7) will host two games starting at 11 a.m. on April 8. Roswell (10-2) is not scheduled to play again until the games at Goddard.
