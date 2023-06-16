On Wednesday, the Roswell Invaders took down the visiting Santa Fe Fuego with a final score of 19-12.
The Fuego got off to a hot start against the Invaders in the early innings, going up four runs in the first three innings, but Roswell stormed back in the bottom of the third, putting up a nine-run offensive.
Invaders third baseman Dillan Smith scored a three-RBI home run early in this inning. Roswell’s leadoff hitter Seth Schroeder was put out early in the third but returned in the same inning to bat in two more Invaders and take the lead 6-4.
Starting pitcher Sam Russell got in a grove and contributed four shutdown innings with 10 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
The Invaders put up a combined 10 runs from the fifth through the seventh to extend their lead to 15. Roswell outfielder Robert Morosetti led the team in RBIs with five, followed by Dillan Smith with three. Colton Adams led the team in runs with five, followed by Smith with three and five Invaders had at least two runs each. Roswell also walked 15 times with Adams and Invaders manager and first baseman Lance Myers getting four each in this game.
Santa Fe mounted a comeback in the eighth and ninth innings by stringing together eight runs but it was not enough. Santa Fe outfielder Maurice La Fon contributed two runs in the ninth and Fuego’s first baseman Ben Osborne had two home runs, one in the top of the eighth and one in the nine. Both homers scored two runs each. Osborne also lead the game in RBIs with six.
Despite the score, the players were unhappy with how inconsistent the calls were during this game.
“We are off to a good start,” Myers said. “Guys are meshing and playing well together. We have to do a better job closing out games because some of the umpires in this league are not helping anyone. That’s part of it. We got to figure out a way to close out games and continue to stay up.
With this win against the Fuego, the Invaders are 9-3 in the season and lead the Mountain Division of the Pecos League. The Invaders are set to play a new team, the Blackwell FlyCatchers from Oklahoma.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re playing in Alpine or at Tucson,” Myers said. “We have to come out and get the job done. We have to string things together and play the game out.”
The five-game series against Blackwell was scheduled to begin on Thursday. A final score from Thursday was not available at press time.
