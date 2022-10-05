The Roswell High School girls soccer team ended their game in a tie in double-overtime against visiting Carlsbad Saturday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex, with a final score of 1-1.
The Lady Coyotes players wore pink jerseys and conducted a pastry raffle to raise awareness for cancer.
Both teams could not get through the other’s defense in the first half and could not generate a goal through their open looks. The second half was when the intensity picked up.
Carlsbad freshman forward Hayden Brose was the first to make a goal to take the lead in the second quarter. Despite getting the early lead, Carlsbad did not dominate the possession.
Defensively, Roswell refused to let through balls and kept Carlsbad away from their goal for the majority of the game. Roswell sophomore defender Emily Esquivel did a good job shifting the ball to her offense and their sophomore goalkeeper Jasmin Caden got a last-second save against a Carlsbad shot-on-goal.
“Our defense worked hard to get to the ball first,” Esquivel said. “Honestly, our passing and talking were amazing this game, throughout the whole game, even into overtime. We were really tired but we still called for the ball, made the right passes, and made our runs. Our forwards and midfielders did great in this game."
Roswell took control of the game in regulation right after the goal from Brose. The Coyotes’ offense created plenty of shot opportunities throughout the latter half of the second period and it eventually led to a goal by Roswell sophomore Bryana Castro.
“We communicated and worked as a team,” Castro said. “We just capitalized on that, we got an assist and we scored.”
The Lady Coyotes also dominated in possessions in both overtimes, but they either missed by a fraction or the Carlsbad defenders deflected the shot.
After two overtimes of defense, the game ended in a tie.
“A tie is better than a loss, I’ll take that,” Lady Coyotes head coach Urbano Sosa said. “It’s not like we played bad. I thought both teams played with a lot of effort and a lot of heart. It’s hot out here and you can see these kids are limping, it was a physical game. We are still in the thick of it, just like everyone in the district. It’s still wide open.”
Roswell is currently 0-1 with one tie for district play and is set to play Hobbs next Tuesday. The Lady Coyotes were set to play the Clovis Wildcats on the road Tuesday and the results for that game were unavailable at press time.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
