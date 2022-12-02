Roswell High senior track athlete Malia Dumlao committed to the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque to run under the Lobos banner Wednesday at the Roswell High School little theater.
Friends, family, coaches, teammates and administrations all attended the signing ceremony. Dumlao started things off by thanking everyone who helped her throughout her journey as an athlete. Dumlao plans on pursuing a business degree focusing on digital marketing.
Berrendo Middle School basketball, gym and track coach Mike Guerrero shared his thought on Dumlao’s signing with the UNM track program. Coach Guerrero helped Dumlao in the early stages of her track achievements.
“I’m glad she decided to really focus on this,” Guerrero said. “I knew it was something she is really passionate about. She was a high jumper, hurdler and the 100-meter sprinter for me. When she got to high school, I guess she just fell in love with the hurdles, pursued it and worked really hard. Just like anything, the harder you work at it, the better you are going to get. Coach Jack Batson also helped her out and we are just so happy for her. She wanted to be a Division I athlete. I know that’s been her dream and she has accomplished that.”
Dumlao also played volleyball for the Roswell High program and Lady Coyotes volleyball head coach Heather Baca was there to support Dumlao’s transition to college.
“One of the most rewarding things as a coach is seeing one of your athletes go to the next level,” Baca said. “I knew early on that Malia will get to do that for track. She’s really talented and a hard worker. I’m just excited to see her do that. She’s a great athlete and super smart too. She works hard in the classroom and I think UNM is going to be a great fit for her.
Debbie Dumlao, Malia’s mother, said that she is honored that UNM signed her on before her senior season of track even began.
“For UNM to take a chance on her and swoop her up without having a senior season is just amazing,” Debbie Dumlao said. “She does have to put a lot of work in. She has to get a little bit faster and that’s going to be the goal this senior year. She’ll work on speed and hopefully get closer to what the UNM coaches are calling ‘conference times.’ She knows it’s a huge undertaking but she is willing to do the work. I just want her to feel confident on what she is doing, always be excited to be part of the team, keep the enthusiasm she continues to have and I think she will have a great college experience running for the Lobos.”
Roswell senior Mariah Samario is one of Dumlao’s teammates in volleyball. Samario may not have any advice to Dumlao but she hopes to stay in touch with her friend after they both leave Roswell High for their respective colleges.
“I know it’s a big step but she can handle it,” Samario said. “She’s been my best friend for the last four years. It’s pretty emotional because we’re sort of parting ways right now, signing into different schools. We still have time before college and I don’t think we will ever stop talking to each other. We’re both going to be in New Mexico. I guess my parting words would be to have fun, live life and meet new people.”
