Roswell senior Malia Dumlao commits to the University of New Mexico program

Roswell senior Malia Dumlao signs on to the University of New Mexico track program to pursue her dreams of becoming a Division I athlete and get an education in the process.

 David Rocha Photo

Roswell High senior track athlete Malia Dumlao committed to the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque to run under the Lobos banner Wednesday at the Roswell High School little theater. 

Friends, family, coaches, teammates and administrations all attended the signing ceremony. Dumlao started things off by thanking everyone who helped her throughout her journey as an athlete. Dumlao plans on pursuing a business degree focusing on digital marketing.