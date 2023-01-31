As district play gets into gear, the Goddard and Roswell High head coaches were asked about the takeaways and adjustments they need to make after their first district game.

The Lady Rockets have the best record out of all teams in Roswell, with a record of 14-7, after beating the Portales Rams in their first district game on the road. Goddard senior guard Ericca Cannon scored 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Senior forward Clara Hatch contributed 11 points, followed by junior guard Eden Chavira with nine and six for sophomore guard Ashlee Buck.