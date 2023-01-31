As district play gets into gear, the Goddard and Roswell High head coaches were asked about the takeaways and adjustments they need to make after their first district game.
The Lady Rockets have the best record out of all teams in Roswell, with a record of 14-7, after beating the Portales Rams in their first district game on the road. Goddard senior guard Ericca Cannon scored 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Senior forward Clara Hatch contributed 11 points, followed by junior guard Eden Chavira with nine and six for sophomore guard Ashlee Buck.
“It was a very intense game at Portales,” Lady Rockets basketball head coach Chris Roybal said. “I’m just excited for the girls for sticking it out and battling for four quarters, overtime and pulling off a road district win. It’s always good to win on the road, especially against Portales, a perennial top team.”
Roybal said their regular record is meaningless once the “second season” starts.
“Once district starts, records (are) out the window,” Roybal said. “It doesn’t matter what you do before the district if you can’t handle business in district. So we are just taking it one game at a time and view the next game as the most important one.”
The Goddard Lady Rockets will play the Lovington Wildcats tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Goddard High School Gym. The Goddard boys are set to play Lovington at home at 7 p.m. after a nine-point loss against Portales.
Rocket basketball head coach Wade Scott said they played all but the game’s last quarter.
“We didn’t play all 32 minutes. We took our foot off the gas, made some turnovers, and didn’t take care of the basketball, and had too many empty possessions,” Scott said. “We got to give Portales credit, they played the entire game.”
The Rockets only scored four points in the fourth quarter, and Portales outscored the visitors with 22 points.
“We have to play with urgency and finish games,” Scott said. “Our guard and post-play has to improve. We left a lot of points on the table. We have to get our free throws down and we got to be better at our executions. Besides that, we just have to play the whole 32 minutes.”
For Roswell, the Lady Coyotes took a tough loss at home against the visiting Carlsbad Cavegirls on their first district game. The Lady Coyotes improved on their boxout game against tall defenders but could not score in the later quarters.
Lady Coyotes head coach Dan Smith was pleased with the girl’s efforts on the glass against Carlsbad despite their offensive struggles in the fourth. Smith said they have to bring their rebounding and more on their game against Hobbs tonight.
“We need to be able to take care of the ball, limit our turnovers and do the best we can on the boards,” Smith said. “They got bigs inside, and they’ve got a guard and forward play. There’s a reason they are ranked number one in the state.”
Hobbs will visit the Lady Coyotes tonight at 7 p.m. at the Roswell High School Gym. At the same time, the Coyote boys will travel to Hobbs to play the Eagles on the road.
The Coyotes have beaten a non-district opponent in Chaparral to stay undefeated at home but lost all of their games as visitors, including their first district game against Carlsbad. After the 74-37 win against the Lobos, Coyote basketball head coach Dude Burrola said it got them back on the right track for the rest of the district.
“It’s good to get back on a win,” Burrola said. “It was good timing to get back to where we need to be. I don’t know if you can blame [the road record] on experience. We play a lot of young guys. That may contribute to it, but it’s always tough to win on the road no matter what. You always try to steal one on the road and win at home. We’ve done that, but to get to that state tournament, we will have to win either tomorrow night or in Clovis.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
