The Roswell Invaders recently fended off the visiting Alpine Cowboys and beat the Garden City Wind on the road by final scores of 6-2 and 13-4.
The Invaders were looking to bounce back after losing to the eighth-seeded Weimer Hormigas last Thursday.
In the game against Alpine, Invaders pitchers Jarod Sprinkle and Jonathan Fleckenstein only allowed one run each. Sprinkle pitched seven innings and had five strikeouts. Fleckenstein pitched two innings and had two strikeouts.
Despite getting more hits than Roswell, the Cowboys had seven innings without a run.
Invaders outfielder Juan Diego Montes and Invaders manager Lance Myers had two RBIs each. Shortstop Colton Adams scored two runs. Outfielder Robert Morosetti and infielder Matt Rodriguez scored one run each.
Against Garden City, Roswell's Robert Morosetti went off for seven RBIs and three runs in five at-bats. This included two home runs for Morosetti, giving him eight on the season. Morosetti also stole three bases.
Outfielder Jonathan Bigley scored three runs. Outfielder Dillan Smith and infielder Kevin Roque had two RBIs and one run each. Catcher Jack Matero and Invaders manager Lance Myers scored two runs each.
Outfielder Juan Diego Montes did not score a run or RBI but stole three bases, giving him a total of 20 stolen bases on the season.
Invaders pitcher Anthony Moore pitched seven innings, had seven strikeouts, and allowed four runs. Moore also had one RBI. Sam Russell relieved Moore and had four strikeouts in two innings.
Roswell played Garden City again Wednesday and will play the Cowboys at Joe Bauman Park at 7 p.m. Thursday. Results from those games will appear in a future edition of the Roswell Daily Record.
