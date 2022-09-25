20220925 RHS File

David Rocha Photo

In this file photo, the Coyotes celebrate a touchdown against Carlsbad during a Sept. 16 game at the Wool Bowl. Friday night they defeated Clovis on the road, 49-0.

The Roswell Coyotes improved to 5-1 on the season Friday night with a big win on the road against the Clovis Wildcats.

Roswell topped the Wildcats 49-0.