The Roswell Coyotes improved to 5-1 on the season Friday night with a big win on the road against the Clovis Wildcats.
Roswell topped the Wildcats 49-0.
Clovis entered the contest having struggled thus far in 2022. The win dropped the Wildcats to 0-6 on the year.
Roswell, meanwhile, has put up big numbers all season in winning five of six.
Their one loss was against 6A Hobbs at the Wool Bowl on Sept. 2. In every other contest, they’ve made relatively short work of their opponents — and in those five wins have averaged 50 points per game.
Friday’s win sets up a game next week that should draw the interest of fans from around the state as the Coyotes host Piedra Vista. The Panthers were 5-0 as of Saturday morning — they had a Saturday afternoon game scheduled against Valley. Results of that contest were unavailable at press time.
Coming into the weekend, Maxpreps had the Panthers ranked No. 1 in 5A football in New Mexico and the Coyotes ranked No. 2.
Friday’s game between Roswell and Piedra Vista is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at the Wool Bowl.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.