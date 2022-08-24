The Roswell High School varsity soccer team defeated the New Mexico Military Institute Colts in a grueling defensive duel with a final score of 1-0 at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex last Tuesday.
The two teams fought for possessions and shots at each other’s goals for the majority of the game. Not one team was taking over the other.
NMMI had opportunities in the second half of the competition but failed to capitalize on their chances. With 10 minutes left on the clock, one Colt managed to go through the middle and missed two wide-open shots.
Defensively, both goalkeepers were hard at work clearing the ball and going after saves. Roswell High sophomore Adrian Villa showed a high caliber of play by saving shot after shot.
“I think I did well on stopping the goal. I think I could improve more on coming out, and I’m trying to work on it,’” Villa said. On his defensive mentality, Villa said, “If any player would get to the ball, I would think ‘This is my goal. My box. No one is getting past it.’”
Due to multiple injuries on the field, Roswell High’s sophomore striker Francisco Lara had to fill in for Roswell. Lara had been sidelined and out of practice due to a lingering injury.
“It was a good game,” Roswell High head coach David Sifuentes said. “They are a strong team and they are bigger than us, but this is the kind of competition, as far as physicality goes, that we are going to encounter in bigger schools. So, this is a good test for us. We dominated throughout the game but we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. Fortunately, a kid coming from the bench, Frankie, comes in and scores.
"That’s what I said to the boys, every single one of you is important to the team and eventually, you are going to come up and deliver. That is exactly what happened today. We’ll celebrate tonight and tomorrow we’ll practice again.”
With Villa anchoring the Coyotes' defense and the rest of the Coyotes playing their part, Lara was able to break free and make the shot with about three minutes left on the clock.
“Wow, man. It’s a day that you only dream of, especially against a rival school in Roswell,” Lara said after the game. “I knew it in my heart and waited for my chance. It finally came three minutes down, I was wide open, I just took my chance and I got it. We got the game.”
Up next for the Roswell High varsity soccer team, the Coyotes will be facing Chaparral High School Friday in the Las Cruces Invitational tournament at Las Cruces High School.
