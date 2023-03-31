The Roswell High School varsity baseball team defeated the visiting Portales Rams on Tuesday in a doubleheader with final scores of 12-5 and 15-1 at the Roswell High School.
The Coyotes got off to a good start in the first game where Roswell jumped to a 10-1 lead in the first three innings. Despite the Rams putting up three runs in the fourth, Portales had too many empty possessions to mount a possible comeback. Roswell juniors Reeco Lujan, Eli Lynn, and Isaac Loya have three hits each. Sophomore Abey Tescano had three RBIs and two for Lujan.
Loya struck out four batters and senior Jerry Burrola struck out one in relief for the first game.
In the second game, Roswell continued their hitting with nine and 15 runs against the Portales. Junior Coyote Jackson McDonald, Tescano, Loya, and senior Ivan Miramontes had two runs each. Loya led the team in RBIs with three and stole two bases.
“We made better quality contact with the ball in the next one,” Roswell baseball head coach Ernest Lujan said. “The big thing is that we were able to get our runners in. We’ve been having trouble with that, we had a lot of runners left on base. We were able to score and that was a huge positive that we were able to bring runners home.”
Sophomore Jacob Palomino went off on the mound for the second game with ten strikeouts against Portales and allowing one run in four innings pitched. Miramontes relieved Palomino for one inning and struck out two batters with no runs against him.
Roswell (4-7) was scheduled to host Lovington on Thursday for a doubleheader. Final scores were not available by press time. See a future edition of the Roswell Daily Record for results from these two games. The Coyotes are scheduled to host Artesia for two games on Tuesday and then have two games with their crosstown rival Goddard next weekend. Roswell will host the first game on April 7 at 6 p.m. and then Goddard will host the second game on April 8 at 11 a.m.