The Roswell High School varsity baseball team defeated the visiting Portales Rams on Tuesday in a doubleheader with final scores of 12-5 and 15-1 at the Roswell High School.

The Coyotes got off to a good start in the first game where Roswell jumped to a 10-1 lead in the first three innings. Despite the Rams putting up three runs in the fourth, Portales had too many empty possessions to mount a possible comeback. Roswell juniors Reeco Lujan, Eli Lynn, and Isaac Loya have three hits each. Sophomore Abey Tescano had three RBIs and two for Lujan.