The Roswell Youth Football League is having an in-person registration for their tackle and flag football and cheerleading programs this Saturday at the Roswell Mall, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
President of the RYFL James Edwards said that 170 kids had already signed up for the fall and they are looking to add more kids before the last day to complete teams for football.
“We still got a ways to go because we tackle football from the ages of seven to 12, and do five- to six-year-old flag football,” Edwards said. “What parents need to watch out for is to make sure that if they played last year, they need to sign up this year to go back on the same teams.”
Edwards said that kids would go to the draft if they are not placed on their previous teams. After registration, the kids registered in tackle and flag football will go through a week of conditioning to get them ready for tackle drills and games.
The program is also lacking in cheerleading registration according to Edwards, who said that cheerleading registrations are “way down.” Robert Chavez is in charge of registration for the RYFL and he said the reason for this is a toss-up. Chavez has been volunteering for the RYFL for 10 years and had his own children go through the program.
“Cheer is a little bit slower than usual,” Chavez said. “It could be the time of year. School started a little early in the district this year. So, it takes a hit on some people’s budget.”
This will be the last in-person registration for tackle and flag football for the RYFL. Registration fees include equipment such as pads, helmets and jerseys. Cheerleading registration will go on for another week, according to Chavez.
“It’s a good resource for the kids of Roswell,” Chavez said. “There is not a whole lot of stuff for the youth to do because Roswell is a small town. It provides a good jump-off point. They can get familiar with football by the time they get up to middle school and high school.”
Those who cannot make the in-person registration can register through the website, tryfl.org.
