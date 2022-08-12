20220812-RYFL archive photo

David Rocha Photo

A Roswell Youth Football League player catches the ball during the 2021-2022 season.

The Roswell Youth Football League is having an in-person registration for their tackle and flag football and cheerleading programs this Saturday at the Roswell Mall, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

President of the RYFL James Edwards said that 170 kids had already signed up for the fall and they are looking to add more kids before the last day to complete teams for football.