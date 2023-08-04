For young soccer fans, the Roswell Youth Soccer Association is having its 2023 fall season registration through Thursday, Aug. 10.
Early registration with discounts have ended, but regular registration is still ongoing. The league also extended their age range to include 13-14-year-old players. All children are eligible for scholarships if a parent or a guardian commits to eight hours of service to the RYSA.
The RYSA draft date for the fall season begins Aug. 12 at the Cielo Grande Sports Complex. The games begin on Sept. 9 and will end in late October.
Last season, the RYSA had 24 teams in different age groups during the 2022 fall season.
"It was exciting for the kids, they loved it," RYSA representative Carolyn Madison said. "They were hot, sweaty and so were we but it was awesome. Soccer is on the rise here in Roswell and I'm grateful for every bit of help that we can get."
For more information regarding registration pricing and RYSA events, visit roswellsoccer.org.