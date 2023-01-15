Roswell High School senior Mariah Samario signed to play volleyball for the University of the Southwest in Hobbs Wednesday at the Roswell High School Gym.
“I’m excited but also nervous,” Samario said. “I think I’m ready.”
Samario is going to school to become a physical therapist and play volleyball for USW volleyball head coach Cass Smith. Samario expects the work to be tough and wants to get started when she gets there.
“She stood out because of her energy and her skillset,” Smith said. ”I love the idea of ‘shorter athlete.’ It’s been taboo in volleyball. I want the one that’s going to be a dog on the court, the one who is going to jump higher and work harder. I had the pleasure of watching her against Hobbs High School and that solidified everything for me.”
Samario played as an outside hitter under Roswell High volleyball coach Heather Baca since she was a freshman.
“We’re proud to see anytime a kid is able to play at the next level,” Baca said. “Mariah has worked hard. She spent a lot of time working on her skills and playing volleyball. This has been a dream of hers since she was a little girl, so I’m proud of her seeing it come to life.”
The signing is filled with friends, family, teammates and coaches. Roswell High senior Malia Dumlao, a teammate and friend of Samario, said it was a bitter-sweet moment since they are going to different colleges. Dumlao recently signed to run track at the University of New Mexico.
“It’s really exciting. I’m really proud of her because she worked really hard for this,” Dumlao said. “It’s exciting but also sad because we are parting ways. It’s just nice to see us grow and do something good for ourselves.”
Samario’s father, Joe Samario, shared the same pride that coach Baca and Dumlao expressed. Samario’s dad is her first volleyball coach.
“Mariah started with Shine Volleyball Club,” Joe said, “Her group didn’t have a coach so I stepped in and started coaching them. I’m very proud and I hope that she keeps doing what she’s doing, stay positive and always gives her 110%.”
Coach Cass Smith said that Samario should enjoy her time left in Roswell while she is still here because there is work waiting for her when she gets to Hobbs.
“Don’t stress about it. Enjoy the rest of high school because when you leave, it’s adult time,” Smith said. “The stress is real, you are going to freak yourself out more than you have to but hopefully, your family and friends can be a support system to navigate through that.”
