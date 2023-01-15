Roswell's outside hitter Mariah Samario signs with the University of the Southwest

Roswell senior outside hitter Mariah Samario, center, signs to play volleyball for the University of the Southwest Wednesday at the Roswell High School Gym. From left is her mother, Chelsea; her father, Joe; Mariah Samario; USW Volleyball head coach Cass Smith; and her sister, Saleena "Sauce" Samario.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

Roswell High School senior Mariah Samario signed to play volleyball for the University of the Southwest in Hobbs Wednesday at the Roswell High School Gym.

“I’m excited but also nervous,” Samario said. “I think I’m ready.”