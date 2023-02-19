Tim Franklin

Tim Franklin runs past the Chaves County Courthouse Friday on his way up U.S. 285 and if all goes well, a new world record. He saw a few of the sights while running up Main St. but didn't stop. Franklin said he would like to come back and spend more time in Roswell, but he added, "Next time I'd like to drive."

 Clarke Condé Photo

Tim Franklin, an amateur ultramarathon athlete, is passing through New Mexico in his quest to beat the world record by running around the world in less than 434 days.

Coming into Roswell Friday, Franklin was about a quarter of his way toward breaking the current record held by Serge Girard. To accomplish this, Franklin must run roughly 40 miles, or the equivalent of one and a half marathons, every day.