The New Mexico Military Institute Cross Country Invitational was held Saturday at the Noon Optimist Little League Park, where schools from all over New Mexico participated in the event.
Varsity runners were first to go through the course. Junior varsity runners were next.
In the varsity girls' results, Gateway Warriors freshman Kallie Wigley had the fastest time in the circuit and took first place, with second place going to Santa Rosa High School senior Harlee Jaramillo.
"It's still an early season but we got some great surprises from our freshman Kallie Wigley," Gateway cross country and track head coach Perry Toles said. "We still have a young team. We got a first time runner Sienna Smalley placed well, and our veteran runners are showing up a solid effort. I hope we placed well as a team. I don't know if we will or not."
Third, fourth, fifth and sixth place went to Alamogordo High School junior Sierra Symons, sophomore Antonia Wilder, senior Saung Soe and senior Natalie Rodriguez.
Overall, Alamogordo took first place, followed by Santa Rosa High School. Third place went to Gateway, fourth to Roswell, and Capitan placed fifth in terms of girls' varsity team points.
"We got fourth place," Roswell High cross country head coach Gabriel Vidal said. "It was a little bit higher than our expectations. We have a lot of new runners so it's very difficult to gauge exactly where we would be at until we get a little more experience, but the girls did a great job. Hopefully, we can close our gap between our runners. On the boys' side, we had a pretty good showing. This was a shot to compare with Carlsbad to see how we will be performing in district. Very good race from our first guy to our seventh guy. Everyone exceeded expectations, and I'm pretty happy on how everybody ran today."
For the varsity boys’ results, Carlsbad’s Erick Carrasco was first, followed by Alamogordo junior Omar Enriquez, and third went to Lovington High School junior Alexander Villasenor.
Fourth place went to Roswell High School senior Javin Sanchez, fifth to Alamogordo senior Angel Avila, and sixth to Lovington freshman Ethan Castellanos.
In team points, Alamogordo’s varsity boys team took first place, followed by Carlsbad in second, Roswell in third place, Lovington in fourth, and Artesia High School in fifth place.
The Rockets had some runners in the NMMI Invitational but Goddard High's cross country head coach Jose Enriquez said his team's objective is to gain experience for the inexperienced athletes on his roster.
"I have a lot of JV athletes and it's a wonderful experience for them to race in a big running event," Enriquez said. "It is very challenging. They're nervous. For a lot of them, it's their first time running."
Even though his varsity boys did not place in the top of the group, Enriquez said that this event was a good outing for the Rockets.
"They didn't place in the top 20 but I got two new athletes and it is the first time they ran, and one veteran, he could've done better, it was not a good day for him, but I think they all learned a lot from this race," Enriquez said.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
