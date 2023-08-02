Roswell’s Alien Motor Speedway had another set of championship racing last Saturday with racers from all over New Mexico and Texas taking the podium.
In the United States Racing Association Modifieds class featured race, Josh Cain from Rio Rancho took first place, followed by Las Cruces native Nick Rivera and third place went to Dustin Robinson hailing from Post, Texas.
The USRA Stock Cars class had 20 entries in its races. Josh Cain took first place, followed by Rob Moseley from Los Lunas in second and third place to Jonathan Burton from Las Cruces. Fourth place went to Alamogordo resident Jason Josselyn, Roswell resident James Collins at fifth place and Shawn McCarty from Carlsbad at sixth place.
The USRA Hobby Stocks had 12 entries in its races. Roswell’s Craig Walker took first place, followed by another Roswell resident Robert Glass II second and third went to Rob Moseley. Roswell local Michael Pena took fourth, fifth place went to Las Cruces’ James Marta and another local Adam Wright at sixth place.
In the USRA Limited Mods feature race, Lubbock residents Scott Shipley and Brandon Jones took first and second respectively. Third place went to Leonidas Tanner from Carlsbad and fourth place to Roswell local Ashlee Buck.
In the Bombers class, Dexter’s Baby Brisco takes first place, followed by Carlsbad’s Dale Vickrey at second place, third went to Roswell resident Peyton Pena and fourth place went to Mike Bowden from Hobbs.
In the Junior Cyclones class, Jordyn Vasquez from Lubbock took first place, followed by Dexter’s Patrick Wilson at second and third place went to Ryley Ragsdale from Roswell. Fourth went to Evelyn Thompson, fifth went to Jayden Collins and sixth went to Madison Dosher, all are from Roswell.
The next round of racing for Alien Motor Speedway will be a Back To School Night with a school backpack giveaway during intermission this Saturday. The classes racing that night will be USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA Hobby Stocks, Bombers and Junior Cyclones.