Cloud cover graced the skatepark as the temperature stood squarely above 100 degrees all afternoon. The skate contest would begin at 5 p.m., though the burgers and hot dogs had been on the grill since earlier in the day. The bouncy house was up and somebody brought a new puppy that was making the rounds with the little kids. It was the summer solstice in Roswell, June 21, and the skate contest was about to get underway here at the skatepark.
Rain would not come, but the skating was good. On the longest day of the year, over 100 people gathered together to appreciate the park they have and talk about making a better one.
Roswell skater Marcus Bogunovich passed a clipboard around with a petition destined for Roswell City Council. At issue is Roswell’s aging skatepark. “We need cracks to be filled,” he said. “Some lights would be nice.” He gestured at the banks of lights towering over the adjoining soccer fields within the Cielo Grande Recreation Area complex. Spectators and skaters alike were quick to take the pen. Some spoke of a need for bathrooms closer than the Aquatic Center far across the parking lot. Some of the aging ramps.
Organizer Torri Hornick says they have been doing weekly meetups at the skatepark on Sundays. It’s a time for the community to come together and do a little skating. She has taken her case to the city council before and says just wants the skatepark to get more attention. It is part of the Roswell community, Hornick says, and upgrades are long overdue.
As to the competition itself, in the Advanced division, Shane Hernandez took the top spot landing that huge ollie into the bowl he had been practicing in warm-ups. On his heels were Cisco Martinez in second and Noble Pounds in third with great runs that snaked all over the park.
Among the lower ranks were some good runs and hard slams. The competition was far from fierce, with judges, spectators and skaters all sharing in the community of a hot afternoon in Roswell and the start of summer.