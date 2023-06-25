Cloud cover graced the skatepark as the temperature stood squarely above 100 degrees all afternoon. The skate contest would begin at 5 p.m., though the burgers and hot dogs had been on the grill since earlier in the day. The bouncy house was up and somebody brought a new puppy that was making the rounds with the little kids. It was the summer solstice in Roswell, June 21, and the skate contest was about to get underway here at the skatepark.

Rain would not come, but the skating was good. On the longest day of the year, over 100 people gathered together to appreciate the park they have and talk about making a better one.

