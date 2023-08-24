On Tuesday, the Goddard High School varsity girls soccer team defeated the neighboring Roswell Lady Coyotes 3-1 and the New Mexico Military Institute Colts beat the Roswell High School boys varsity soccer team with a final score of 2-1.

The Lady Rockets took on the Lady Coyotes at the Goddard Sports Complex for the first game. The first half was delayed for 30 minutes due to weather. Early in the competition, junior forward Bryana Castro went down with an injury before the delay. With an already thin bench, the younger players had to show up.