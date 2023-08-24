On Tuesday, the Goddard High School varsity girls soccer team defeated the neighboring Roswell Lady Coyotes 3-1 and the New Mexico Military Institute Colts beat the Roswell High School boys varsity soccer team with a final score of 2-1.
The Lady Rockets took on the Lady Coyotes at the Goddard Sports Complex for the first game. The first half was delayed for 30 minutes due to weather. Early in the competition, junior forward Bryana Castro went down with an injury before the delay. With an already thin bench, the younger players had to show up.
“We are young,” Roswell varsity girls soccer head coach Urbano Sosa said. “We lost 12 seniors from last year. We still played tough even with a couple of injuries. We’re thin. We don’t have that many girls to pick off the bench so we’re doubling up right now.”
The Lady Coyotes have four freshman players on their starting roster and Sosa said they will get better as the season progresses.
For Goddard, they have several returners from last year's team and they are looking to make this team better than last year. Goddard senior forward Lexi Pinon said that they are focused on communication and having better chemistry within the team.
"This year, we want to win more as a team," Pinon said.
Goddard senior midfielder Bennet Roelhk said that people can expect a team that is united with a good attitude.
"We're going to be tough and we'll give it our all," Roelhk said.
In the game, Goddard sophomore forward Olivia Rossow started things for the Lady Rockets with a goal a few minutes after the game resumed and took the early lead. Roswell would later retaliate via sophomore midfielder Alaysia Herrera’s goal to end the half 1-1.
Roswell defended against their host well with some great saves by freshman goalkeeper Elana Macias, but the Lady Rockets got more shot opportunities on the Lady Coyotes’ goal. The Lady Coyotes had a more challenging time to get through the Goddard defense. Goddard senior midfielder Bennet Roelhk took the lead early in the second half and Rossow plunged the dagger with another goal to end the game 3-1.
“I was a good fight just like last year,” Roelhk said after the game. “It just came down to who wanted it more and it turned out to be us.”
The Goddard and Roswell girls varsity teams will play in the Alien City Invitational tournament this Friday at Cielo Grande. Goddard will face Alamogordo and Roswell is against Artesia in the first round. Both games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Friday.
“Everyone is still new,” Roswell junior defender Emily Esquivel said after the game. “We’re a very young team with half of them coming from JV. There are only a few that came back with experience from last year so, I think we’ll get there. It’s just the first game.
Over at the New Mexico Military Institute, the Roswell boys were visiting the Colts in the season's first game. Roswell boys varsity head coach Nick Biggs looked to erase their last season and put the program back in shape.
“We’re doing well,” Biggs said. “We’re starting to develop a family. We’re not just a team anymore. Ownership is being taken with the program and we are starting to move in the right direction.”
The Coyotes started strong against the Colts with sophomore Martin Carreon’s goal to take the lead against NMMI but struggled to get a goal in the second half of the game. NMMI took advantage of a free kick from David Portugal as senior Nicolas Barcenas got the header to tie the game. Portugal would later get a penalty to go in to take the lead 2-1.
“It wasn’t our night,” Biggs said. “We kept getting close but couldn’t get them to make a mistake. We’ll come back harder and better.”
Roswell was desperate for a goal and despite the chances, Roswell could not convert a goal in the second half as they tried to even the score. Biggs said the loss does not represent what this team is capable of.
“Tonight was a setback but the boys know what they need to do,” Biggs said. “We need to refocus tomorrow to get ready against Goddard.”
The Roswell varsity boys soccer team will play the Goddard High School team at the Goddard Sports Complex today at 4 p.m. for their first of two scheduled meetings this season.
