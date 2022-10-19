The Alien Motor Speedway released the results from last Saturday’s races, including the conclusion of their track points for the United States Racing Association Modifieds, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks.
For Saturday’s USRA Modifieds feature races, Josh Cain from Rio Rancho takes first place, followed by Joel King from Artesia in second, and third goes to Daniel Brown from Carlsbad.
In the USRA Stock Cars, it was Jimmy Breeding from Odessa, Texas taking first place, second to Rob Moseley from Los Lunas, and third goes to Jason Josselyn from Alamogordo.
In the USRA Hobby Stocks, Adam Wright from Roswell takes first place, followed by another Roswell resident, Matthew Machen, and third goes to Carlos Irvin from Dexter.
For the Bombers class, Dexter racers dominated last Saturday’s race. Jana Cooper takes first place, followed by James Freeland, and third goes to Baby Brisco.
In Deanna’s Cubby Junior Cyclones, Jayden Collins takes first place, followed by Savannah Price, and third place goes to Hudson Kermode. All of the racers are from Roswell.
As for the 2022 Alien Motor Speedway track champions, Roswell’s Matthew Machen tops the charts in the USRA Hobby Stocks class.
For the USRA Modifieds 2022 Champion, it was Joel King from Artesia who won with 937 points as of Sept. 4th.
For the USRA Stock Cars, Jason Josselyn from Alamogordo takes the championship. Josselyn won two out of the last three seasons at the Alien Motor Speedway.
There will be no scheduled races for Saturday. Instead, there will be a Monster Truck Madness show. Racing returns on October 29th for the third annual Alien Motor Speedway Spooker.
