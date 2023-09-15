This week, two Roswell varsity soccer games were postponed due to poor weather, Lady Coyotes volleyball took down Portales and the Zia Classic starts today.
In soccer, Roswell High School boys and girls varsity soccer games were postponed on Tuesday due to poor weather conditions. The boys soccer game against Organ Mountain was rescheduled to Monday and the girls game against Mayfield will be held on Sept. 30.
Roswell varsity volleyball defeated the visiting Portales High School in four seys with a final score of 3-1. The Lady Coyotes led by five in two sets and outlasted the Lady Rams in the third set with a set score of 28-26. With this win, the Lady Coyotes are currently 4-2 on the season.
The Lady Coyotes along with the Goddard Lady Rockets will play in the Zia Classic volleyball tournament today and Saturday at the RHS and GHS main gyms starting at 9 a.m. Pool play is scheduled for today. Two pools of six teams each for a total of 12 teams including Goddard and Roswell will play five games each. Results of pool play will determine the matchups on Saturday. There will be three brackets of four teams each that play on Saturday. The top two teams in each pool will play in the gold bracket, the middle two teams in the silver bracket and the bottom two teams in the bronze bracket. The tournament will bring the defending state champion Lady Rockets home for the first time this season with a current season record of 4-0.
Later that night is football at the Wool Bowl. The Goddard High School varsity football team will play against the visiting Piedra Vista Panthers. The Rockets are 3-1 coming into this game with a 49-0 win against Miyamura last week. The Panthers have struggled this season with a 0-4 record and are hungry to put a win on the board.
That same night, the Coyotes are paying the Cavemen a visit in Carlsbad looking to win their fifth game this season. The Roswell High School varsity football team are 4-0 with commanding victories over Los Lunas, Hobbs and Santa Fe. The Coyotes held their last three opponents to just under seven points a game while scoring at least 34 points per game.
In cross country news, the New Mexico Military Institute Invitational will be held on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. for girls varsity and 9:30 a.m. for boys varsity while junior varsity starts 10 a.m. for the girls and 10:30 a.m. for the boys. The route starts at the Noon Optimist baseball field using the Old Airport course. The top 10 runners from each division will be awarded with a medal and plaques are awarded to the best boys and girls varsity team.