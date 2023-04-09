Roswell and Goddard spirit teams placed in the New Mexico Activities Association Spirit State Championships and after the season, three spirit teams reflect on their performances.
“Hope Christian and Gallup were a really good team,” Goddard dance head coach Logan Miller said. “We were sad at first but at least we are on people’s minds. No one really thought about Goddard dance but after this year I think Hope and Gallup will be practicing next year to beat us. That’s our goal next year as well, is to beat them.”
Based on their score sheet, Miller said that the main dock from their performance was technique.
“Going into next year, we are really going to press the girls for their technique,” Miller said. “We are making sure feet are pointed, legs are straight when they are supposed to, and the amount of skills that we can do. We are going push those skills harder than we’ve pushed before
Miller praised her athletes on their performance and plowing through the adversity that they went through this year.
“We didn’t perform the same routine in every competition,” Miller said. “We had to change formations, mix things around, or change moves so it was a really tough season for us. Girls got hurt. So, the fact that they were able to come together every single week and rise above whatever we were going through that week shows a lot of dedication.”
Savannah Whitlock, one of the Miller’s seniors, said that she was glad on getting third place and said the team did an amazing job at the state championship. Whitlock said one of the biggest difficulties for the team was losing sophomore Alyssa Ryburn during the season.
“It was really hurtful for us. She was a big part of the team and an amazing friend,” Whitlock said. “She had come so far as a dancer since joining the team. Every week, there is always injuries happening. That’s just normal.”
The Rockettes battled through sickness and injuries that affected their routines almost constantly in every competition. It was an emotional time for Miller talking about her team’s determination to finish the season saying that these athletes are like her children.
“I just want to let them know I’m proud of them and we are not done yet,” Miller said. “For my seniors, I think that no matter what they want to do in life, they are going to succeed. They got great heads on their shoulders and amazing hearts. I just want to wish them well in whatever they do.”
For Goddard cheer, coach Rebeca Blanco expressed the same sentiment that Miller said about their placement and difficulties throughout the season. Despite their trials, Goddard’s cheer team came out of the season with a district title and a third-place trophy to boot.
“Our placing at the State competition was not what we were striving for, but coming home with a trophy is an accomplishment,” Blanco said. “The team had to face a difficult challenge when a cheerleader sustained an injury in warmups and we had to put another cheerleader in to take her place. They worked together and made it work. It was stressful for all, but they believed they could, and they did. To say that we are proud of them is an understatement. They did so well and came home with a trophy. To my seniors, they make me so proud. This group of kids has worked so hard and dealt with school closures, working in pods when were allowed to come back to athletics, wearing a mask and many stunting restrictions when we returned. They stuck through it all. They showed up and never failed to work as a team. The commitment and dedication is unmatched. I am also grateful for their parents. They stuck through it all and supported their children and the program. There’s nothing more you can ask for as a coach. I am going to miss them tremendously and I know that with their work ethic, they will succeed in life.”
Amaya Quiroz, one of Blanco’s seniors, said that cheer played a huge role in her development.
“It has taught me to love and appreciate what’s right in front of me,” Quiroz said. “It blessed me with some amazing friends and awesome experiences as well. I can’t thank cheer and my teammates enough for such an amazing four years of my life. I think I could speak for all of us when I say it’s made us all stronger as women."
For the Charlie’s Angels, they placed first in the NMAA Spirit State Championship netting their 15th state title in the program’s history. Charlie’s Angel coaches Kim Castro and Silvia Hernandez reflect on the team’s accomplishments.
“We’re super excited winning the state title,” Castro said. “This team is really connected and we just had a really good year in every aspect. To finish off strong after a national title is just the cherry on top. The hardest part for us is having to say goodbye to the seniors. I’ve had Jacqueline Pappas with us for five years. Annie [Aldana] and DeLaney [DeNio] have been with us for fourth years. It’s always hard because those kids had been together through thick and thin. They are great leaders and they led this team to get to the championships that we are able to get. It’s very hard for them as well but I know that they’re going to move on and they’ll dance and do well in school. They’re very good academically. They have a great future ahead of them. Hopefully, being in this team helped them to know what it’s like to work hard and set their goals high and reach for them. Hopefully, I get to watch them dance when they go to college and I’m excited for that.”
Roswell’s premier dance team have accomplished a national championship during the National Dance Alliance competition in Florida and their 15th state title in the span of a month.
“This is my 23rd year coaching with Kim,” Hernandez said. “When we have tryouts in May, it will be our 24th year. We knew that from the very beginning that this team was special. They are good, they are kind, and they gelled. They can’t be 19 individuals. We felt it from the very beginning that this team could do it. If they stayed focused, they could win it all and they did. We’re losing three seniors and they brought a lot to the table. Jacq is a phenomenal dancer and gymnast. She’s been in the team for five years and she’ll be missed dearly. DeLaney is one of our go-to people. If we need something taken care of, she’ll be all over it. DeLaney is willing to do everything for us coaches, she’s a great dancer and a great teammate for the younger kids. Annie holds a special place in my heart and she’s probably one of the strongest kid I know. Annie will be truly missed by us and her teammates. These girls will leave a hole in our hearts.”
