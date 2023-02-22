Goddard girls finish third in Albuquerque; Roswell and Goddard boys wrestlers earn top 10 finishes
Goddard and Roswell High Schools participated in the 2023 New Mexico Activities Association State Wrestling Championships on Saturday and the results are in.
The Goddard Lady Rockets placed third in team scores with 110.5 and the Roswell Lady Coyotes placed 36th with nine points, tied with Los Lunas and Valencia.
Goddard junior Autumn Cockrell placed second in the 126-pound weight class. Junior Kylee Sisneros and sophomore Emily Madrid Kane placed third in the 145 and 235 respectively. Junior Makenzie Kormendy and freshman Karlee Patterson placed fourth in the 152 and 185-pound weight classes.
For Roswell High, senior Neriah Martin lost by major decision in the third round of the consolations, losing to Eldorado’s Audrey Swiderek with a final score of 12-2. Junior Egypt Clark lost in the first round of consolations against Volcano Vista’s Lauren Manuelito. Senior Katelyn Hernandez lost against Shiprock’s Raevaughn Lee by fall in the second round of consolations.
In the boys championship, the Coyotes placed 17th in the 5A and Goddard placed 19th in the 4A.
For Roswell, freshman Nathaniel Lujan placed sixth in the 5A 121 but had to forfeit the consolation semifinals against Los Lunas’ Ernie Gonzales and fifth-place match against Santa Fe’s Elias Mendiola.
Sophomore Charles Maritinito falls in the second round of consolations against Hobbs’ Jonathan Allison of the 5A 107. Sophomore Bubba Marrujo fell against Las Cruces’ Zavier Udero in the first round of consolations of the 127. Senior Jerry Romero lost by decision against Mayfield’s Diego Guerra in the 133. Sophomore Luis Godoy lost by fall against Farmington’s Daxton Allison in the second round of the consolations bracket.
Senior Kelvin Alarcon lost against Atrisco Heritage Academy’s Adrian Martinez by fall in the second round of the consolations bracket. Before Alarcon’s match with Martinez, Alarcon lost by a narrow margin against La Cueva’s Jack Byers.
Sophomore Keegan Nichols lost against Cleveland’s Benjamin Valencia by decision in the third consolation round, scoring 11-7 at the 172. Sophomore Jesus Leyva lost in the first round of consolations against Cibola’s Domacio Salazar by fall in the first period at 189. Jonathon Hernandez lost in the second round of the consolations against Rio Rancho’s Christopher Garcia with a final decision of 9-2 at the 215-pound weight class. Freshman Ethan Lopez lost at the third round of the consolations against La Cueva’s Mark Handy at the 285.
For the Goddard boys, seniors Aiden Werts in the 4A 189 and Hector Salvarrey at the 4A 160 both placed sixth in their respective weight classes. Werts lost his fifth-place match against Miyamura’s Delray Halkini by decision with a final score of 6-2. Salvarrey lost by default due to an injury in his championship semifinal match against Belen’s Ely Gutierrez.
Junior Isaac Perez lost his second round of consolations against Socorro’s Patrick Woods by fall just before first period ended in the 4A 133. Sophomore Samuel Archuleta placed lost by major decision in the first round of consolations against Academy’s Zac Fernandez with a final score of 12-4 at the 4A 139. Junior Garrett Langley lost in the first round of consolations against Los Alamos’ Alejandro Archuleta with a final score of 9-4 in the 152. Junior Logan Martinez lost his third round of consolations against Highland Amiri Mumba in the second period of the 4A 172. Senior Adam Cameron lost in the consolations round against Valencia’s Omar Estrada via fall in the second period of the 4A 215. Freshman Rodney Ward lost in the third round of consolations at the 4A 285 against Silver City’s Jacob Halbison by fall with 15 seconds left in the first period.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.