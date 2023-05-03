Gateway senior athlete MJ Stephens signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for the New Mexico Military Institute at the Gateway main gym on Monday.

“MJ is a very rounded and balanced athlete,” NMMI Broncos head coach Shelby Forchtner said. “We need the type of leadership she has provided Gateway in the last four years for our school. I think in terms of her skill, competitiveness, and her drive to get better in the sport, she’s excelled in all of those aspects. So, we’re just excited to get one of the best athletes in Roswell’s senior class.”