Gateway senior athlete MJ Stephens signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for the New Mexico Military Institute at the Gateway main gym on Monday.
“MJ is a very rounded and balanced athlete,” NMMI Broncos head coach Shelby Forchtner said. “We need the type of leadership she has provided Gateway in the last four years for our school. I think in terms of her skill, competitiveness, and her drive to get better in the sport, she’s excelled in all of those aspects. So, we’re just excited to get one of the best athletes in Roswell’s senior class.”
Stephens was part of Gateway’s volleyball team, winning the state championship against the Melrose Buffaloes last year. Her family, friends, teammates, and coaches accompanied her during her signing.
“Volleyball has been her passion,” MJ’s mother Stephanie Stephens said. “She loves the girls and the team. I am very excited and I’m glad that she’s going somewhere close so we can support everything that she’s doing.”
Mrs. Stephens was asked what advised would she give her daughter and she said to keep facing adversities with grace and that the sky is the limit.
Stephens’ former volleyball coach at Gateway, Kerri Pirtle, has been coaching her since eighth grade and had literally watched her grow up throughout the years.
“She came into this gym much shorter than she is today,” Pirtle said. “In fact, she played as a libero for us as an eighth-grader. That’s to tell you how little she was. Over the course of five years, she had grown not only in height but in ability and in leadership. She turned out to be an amazing athlete and a young woman. I am very excited to see how she does at NMMI for these coming years.”
With her scholarship, Stephens said she plans to pursue pediatric oncology and become a nurse.
“My mom was diagnosed with cancer last year,” Stephens said. “Just seeing her go through all that and being unable to help her took a toll on me. I decided to go to pediatric oncology to help kids that had to go through it and be there for them.“
Stephens plans to enjoy the rest of her high school by spending time with her friends and enjoying the moments that she has left at Gateway.
“I would like to thank my mom, my sister, and my dad for supporting me and being with me through all of this,” Stephens said. “I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for getting me to where I am today.”