NMMI Bronco baseball players signs letters of intent to four-year programs

Ten Bronco baseball players signed national letters of intent to play for four-year programs next season. Seated, from left to right: pitcher Jackson Peters, first baseman Owen Alsup, pitcher Marc Rios, second baseman Rhett Stokes, catcher Antonio Ramazzini, shortstop BY Choi, pitcher Demitrius DiMatteo, outfielder Edrien Martinez, outfielder Willie Borquez and pitcher Leandro Tamaki. They were joined by several teammates, standing, from left to right: pitcher Seth Henry, catcher Andres Esquivel, outfielder Fran Gross, pitcher/outfielder Julio Ramos, infielder Julian Payan, outfielder Elijah Moya, pitcher Adrian Ochoa, third baseman Daniel Lizarraga, pitcher Luis A. Patron and pitcher Diego Jimenez.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

Bronco baseball had one of its most memorable seasons ever in 2023, and most of the sophomore class that led the charge signed national letters of intent to continue their baseball careers at four-year schools.

New Mexico Military Institute Bronco baseball head coach Chris Cook said he'd had larger sophomore classes, but none that hit the ball or won games like this one.