Bronco baseball had one of its most memorable seasons ever in 2023, and most of the sophomore class that led the charge signed national letters of intent to continue their baseball careers at four-year schools.
New Mexico Military Institute Bronco baseball head coach Chris Cook said he'd had larger sophomore classes, but none that hit the ball or won games like this one.
"A relatively small class, but a very, very productive one. The winningest sophomore class in school history," Cook said. "They've won a lot of games over their two years, made it to regionals for the first time in a while. We've had a pretty good run."
The Broncos finished the 2023 campaign with an overall record of 40-20, 19-17 in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference, with the program's third-ever trip to the regional tournament where they went 2-2 and were among the final four teams vying for a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series.
Out of 170 Division I junior college teams, the Institute finished the season with top-10 rankings in several offensive categories; tenth in RBI (495), ninth in batting average (.348), ninth in hits (624), seventh in total bases (1108), fifth in slugging percentage (.618), third in doubles (146), second in total extra-base hits (272) and first in the nation in triples with 40.
The four Bronco pitchers moving on didn't put up high-ranking national numbers, but they challenged hitters and trusted their defense, leading to winning records for each.
The pitchers
Starting pitcher Jackson Peters will continue his baseball and academic career at St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas.
The right-hander from Plano, Texas said he's excited about joining a highly competitive National Collegiate Activities Association Division II program in the Lone Star Conference.
"It's closer to home and I like their business program," Peters said. "They have a great team. They're top 10 in DII and headed to the playoffs."
The 6-foot, 5-inch sidearm slinger plans to major in accounting at the private Catholic university in the Texas capitol, where he'll utilize the excellent study habits he developed at NMMI. He thanked Coach Cook for instilling him with mental toughness on the mound, a must for any pitcher in the high-scoring junior college ranks.
Peters appeared in 15 games, tossing 58.2 total innings. He started 14 contests, winning six and losing one with 49 strikeouts and a 6.44 earned run average.
Right-handed pitcher Marc Rios, the Broncos game one starter all season, is headed to nearby Eastern New Mexico University in Portales.
The 5-foot, 6-inch spark plug from Miyamura High School in Gallup threw 68.1 innings over his 15 starts, going 8-2 with a 6.59 ERA and 48 Ks.
It was evident to anyone that watched Rios play that he had a passion for the game, whether he was on the bump or helping with coaching duties after his start and keeping his teammates up between games and innings.
"Eastern is still close to home and I know a couple of guys on the team. I like what they are doing there and I get to play baseball," he said. "I just want to give 110 percent every time I go out and just compete. And take chances when you can, you never know what they'll lead to."
Rios said he will always value the friendships he made on Old Post. He plans to study sports and exercise science.
Lefty starter Demitrius DiMatteo will join his Bronco teammate on the ENMU Greyhounds squad.
The 6-foot, 1-inch hurler from Las Cruces plans to study agriculture science and return home to run the family farm one day.
"I wanted to stay close to home, I have friends there and the program really seems like a good fit," DiMatteo said.
The former LC Bulldawg went 12-6 over 14 appearances, striking out 52 batters with a 9.53 ERA over 56.2 innings.
'DiMo,' as his teammates and friends affectionately call him, said he learned about accountability and responsibility during his two years at NMMI.
"Never take anything for granted," he said. "Work for what you want, push yourself beyond your limits and never give up on yourself or your team. This place definitely taught me how to stay on top of everything you need to do to succeed and be great in the classroom and on the field."
Relief pitcher Leandro Tamaki will move on to Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma.
Tamaki appeared in 14 games, winning three with no losses attached to his name. He fanned 23 over 31.2 innings with a 3.98 ERA.
The right-hander from Kawasaki City, Japan is still learning English but plans to become trilingual as he majors in communication and Spanish at the Hispanic Serving University in the Sooner State.
Tamaki said his off-speed pitches are his best and he's enjoyed his first American home and his friendships with his Bronco teammates. He said he liked the small town of Goodwell on his visit and was grateful for the chance to keep playing.
The infielders
Shortstop BY Choi, one of the top hitters in the nation, will take his talents to Dallas Baptist University, the rare DII school that plays DI baseball.
The DBU Patriots have 11 NCAA tournament appearances since joining the Division-I ranks in 2004, with two regional championships in 2011 and 2021.
They'll be getting a 6-foot, 2-inch, 200-plus pound South Korean dynamo who finished the 2023 season ninth in the nation in RBIs (80), eighth in the country in hits (90), fifth in total bases (177) and third in triples with 11. On the defensive side, he was fifth in assists with 137 and third in double plays turned with 35.
Choi plans to study sports management and credits Coach Cook with his improved hitting this season. He said overcoming the language barrier has been a challenge, but his teammates and fellow cadets have helped him along the way and become good friends.
Roswell native Rhett Stokes, the nation's top run scorer with 101, will compete with the big boys in the Big 10 when he makes the University of Nebraska in Lincoln his new home.
"I related well to the coaching staff and I couldn't pass up the opportunity to play in a major conference," the second baseman said.
The former Roswell Coyote thanked Coach Cook for allowing him to play for the Broncos and attend NMMI.
"I didn't know what to expect, even being local, but the friendships, the instructors and the culture that is here will stay with me," he said.
As the lead-off man, Stokes took pride in his ability to get on base and score. He was tenth in the nation in walks with 52 and seventh in on-base percentage at .563. Defensively, he ranks third in double plays with 35. Stokes plans to study pre-physical therapy in Lincoln.
Roswell-native Owen Alsup is off to West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.
The first baseman finished the season 18th in the nation in runs batted in and first in double plays turned with 43, with help from his infield mates Choi and Stokes.
Alsup was the Academic Bronco of the Year and plans to study sports and exercise science at his new school. The Buffs are Division II and play in the Lone Star Conference, meaning Alsup could face Peters soon.
"They have a pretty good team and it's not too far from home," he said. "I like the town, I like the coaching staff and I think it'll be a good place for me. I'm excited."
The former Goddard Rocket said his consistency and leadership are his best traits, and credits coach Cook with showing him how to be a college player.
"He taught us how to carry ourselves, to show up every day and work hard, and we had a ton of fun," Alsup said. "It's been a great year with a lot of good friends. I'll remember these guys forever."
Catcher Antionio Ramazzini will continue his baseball and academic journey at Monmouth College in Illinois.
The Albuquerque native plans to study business, economics and commission into the Air Force after baseball. He said he enjoyed his time at NMMI and got a good taste of the military lifestyle.
"The experience here was fun and I've made some friendships I will definitely keep and grow," he said. "I learned to always show up and compete. If you work hard for a spot, you never know what will happen."
Ramazzini said he has friends in Illinois and is excited to move further from home.
The outfielders
Third baseman turned outfielder Edrien Martinez is moving on to Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Puerto Rico native and product of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy plans on switching back to third base with Eagles, a team on the rise in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics ranks.
He will study medicine with plans to become a pediatrician.
Martinez ranked sixth in the nation in triples with nine and led the team along with Choi in home runs with 15. Cook described a Martinez home run as majestic – very high and far away.
"I have passion for the game, for my teammates," he said. "At NMMI, I've learned discipline, good sportsmanship, respecting the game, and I've made some good friendships. Work ethic helps in every way. It's been a good ride."
Outfielder Willie Borquez, who was sidelined for nearly half the conference season with an arm injury, will restart his baseball career MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas.
Borquez plans to study international business and can't wait to start clobbering fastballs again for the Pioneers, an NAIA squad that has yet to suffer a losing season since 2010.
The native of Obregon, Sonora, Mexico, said he learned to slow the game down and enjoy playing during his time at NMMI.
Outfielder Fran Gross is still weighing his decision, with offers on the table.
"Congrats to Fran, especially for graduating in only two semesters after he was kind of set behind at his previous school," Cook said. "He figured out a way to get it done here, so he'll find a place to continue playing if that's what he wants."
Cook said pitcher Adrian Ochoa will likely return to Chihuahua, Mexico, to continue his physical therapy studies. And team manager Nick Ross has committed to being the golf manager for the Aggies at New Mexico State.
"This continues the trend of having the majority of our graduating guys find homes at four-year schools," said Cook. "Our track record has been pretty good, and this year in particular, we have guys going to some really good programs."
