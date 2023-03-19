The Goddard High School varsity tennis team defeated visiting Roswell High School on Thursday with a final cumulative score of 12-6 at the Goddard tennis courts.
The teams started with their doubles before going into their singles during this windy crosstown match-up. Players from both sides had to adjust their shots against the gale, often throwing their serves outside or blowing them short.
For the girls, Goddard took five out of four games against the Coyotes. Rockets sophomore Avery Williams and eighth-grader Zoey Williams defeated Roswell senior Maddie Hicks and eighth-grader Otsie Lackey with final scores of 6-0 and 6-2. Coyote junior Karyme Lopez and senior Amie Lovato fell to Goddard sophomore Anahi Lujan and freshman Abigail Palma a three-set battle with final scores of 5-7, 6-1, and 10-8. Roswell senior Arlette Montanez and junior Naisa Ramirez won against Goddard freshman Sydney Miller and sophomore Dunya Mouhammad with a score of 6-0 and 6-1.
The girls singles came out to even between the rivals. Montanez defeated Mouhammad 8-1, Ramirez won against Miller 8-4, and Lovato over Palma 8-6 for Roswell. Lujan defeated Lackey 9-7, the younger Zoey Williams won against Lopez 8-1, and Avery Williams over Hicks at 8-4.
“I think I played pretty poorly considering the conditions,” Hicks said. “She’s a really good player so I didn’t think I was going to win. Could’ve played better and could’ve played worse.”
Goddard’s boys defeated the Coyotes 7-2. Roswell sophomore Levente Bata and senior Aidan Donahue lost against freshman Nicholas Lara and senior Saul Gonzalez in a long-winded match with a final score of 6-7, 6-4, and 10-5.
“Neither of us were good,” Donahue said. “Me and Leve made a lot of mistakes. Our opponents made just as many but apparently one less because they won.”
Roswell seniors Alex Vargas and Julius Steingraeber lost against Goddard senior Alex Lara and Max Schroeder with set scores of 6-2 and 6-2. Goddard’s seniors Grant Janway and Craig Martinez won against sophomore Ferrel Garcia and junior Diego Lopez with scores of 6-2 and 6-2.
Roswell won two of six games against Goddard. Roswell’s Alex Vargas won against Nick Lara with a score of 8-4 and junior Bryan Carrasco defeated Goddard’s Saul Gonzalez. Roswell senior Julius Steingraeber lost against the Rocket’s number two in Craig Martinez. Steingraeber said the match was even but he began to drop games in rows because of serving faults.
“I lost three matches in a row so I had to come back from that,” Steingraeber said. “Despite the loss, I like the friendship. We are always playing each other.”
Both players said their serves were all over the place due to the wind.
“I couldn’t get my serves in and neither could he,” Martinez said. “It was just a luck thing honestly. Most of my second serves went in and that’s what allowed me to win. He’s really good. His serves go in most of the time but it was really windy today so his serve game isn’t there.”
Coyote tennis head coach Kelly McDonald said they have “no illusions” when it comes to state qualifications as a team.
“We’re just trying to get a single or a double here and there when state tournament time comes around. We’re just trying to get better as we always do,” McDonald said during the matches. “We have fun, play the game the right way and try to play our best tennis at the end of the year.”
For Goddard, Rocket tennis head coach Darryl Haley is confident that his kids dedication will pay off when it comes state time. Despite losing a few key players from the previous season, the Goddard boys team is senior-laden and with the Williams sisters leading off for the girls, the Rockets can compete.
“I can’t express how wonderful these young men and women are,” Haley said. “They come to practice every day, they have to put up with coach Haley, and they don’t say a word. We work hard and they don’t say anything no matter how hard we work.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
