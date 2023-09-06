Kobe Muasau once again showed his poise under pressure, but a late interception and the lack of an effective rushing attack derailed the Broncos' opportunity for a top-10 win on the road Saturday, as the New Mexico Military Institute fell to the Snow College Badgers in Ephraim, Utah, by a final score of 27-13.
"Our passing game is lethal, but we gotta have a good run game to balance it out," third-year Broncos head coach Kurt Taufa'asau said. "It's something we must fix ASAP, so it's back to the drawing board. We have the pieces to do it. We just have to go out and execute."
The Broncos had just 33 net rushing yards on 23 attempts and picked up a first down on the ground twice during their 22 minutes of possessing the ball. Conversely, the Badgers gained 192 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry.
It was a tale of two halves for the Institute defense, which allowed 121 yards and six points in the first two quarters but faded as the game progressed and the Bronco offense failed to sustain drives.
"Our defense was on the field way too long tonight and part of that falls on the run game and not being able to control the clock," Taufa'asau said.
The Broncos would strike first as Muasau and wide receiver Treyvion Beamon connected on a 23-yard touchdown reception midway through the first quarter.
The Badgers answered with a passing touchdown of their own but missed the PAT, leaving NMMI with a 7-6 lead that would endure until early in the second half.
Snow took a 12-7 lead in the third quarter and wouldn't score again until late in the final period. Twice, Snow drove into NMMI territory only to turn the ball over on downs.
Needing multiple scores in less than four minutes, the Broncos picked up the pace and Muasau orchestrated a 10-play, 77-yard drive culminating in a 10-yard touchdown strike to Beamon to pull the Broncos within seven with less than a minute left in the game.
But the NMMI defense that held in the first half and bent in the second, finally broke as Hyrum Boren took a handoff 53 yards to put the Badgers up 27-13. A final Bronco drive ended after four plays with an interception.
Muasau completed 25-of-35 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. He carried the ball eight times for six yards and sacked twice.
Beamon had nine catches for 75 yards and the two scores and tight end Noah Armijo caught eight balls for 90 yards. Diego Nunez snagged three balls for 18 yards and Andre Hall grabbed two for 14 yards and gained 95 yards on five kick returns.
Montahj Joseph was the top ball carrier for the Broncos, with 22 yards on ten carries. He also caught three passes for 13 yards.
The Broncos will play the No. 15 Navarro College Bulldogs on Saturday at 6 p.m. as they head to Corsicana, Texas, for the season's first conference matchup.