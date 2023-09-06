NMMI's Kobe Muasau against Snow

Bronco sophomore quarterback Kobe Muasau attempts a pass on a two-point conversion try late against Snow College Saturday night in Ephraim, Utah. The Broncos lost 27-13.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

Kobe Muasau once again showed his poise under pressure, but a late interception and the lack of an effective rushing attack derailed the Broncos' opportunity for a top-10 win on the road Saturday, as the New Mexico Military Institute fell to the Snow College Badgers in Ephraim, Utah, by a final score of 27-13.

"Our passing game is lethal, but we gotta have a good run game to balance it out," third-year Broncos head coach Kurt Taufa'asau said. "It's something we must fix ASAP, so it's back to the drawing board. We have the pieces to do it. We just have to go out and execute."