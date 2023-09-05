The Texico High School Wolverines handed the New Mexico Military Institute Colts their first season loss at home last Friday night with a final score of 30-8.
It was the first home game for the Colts after huge wins on the road against Alamogordo High’s junior varsity squad to start the season, then another lopsided victory at Cloudcroft on Aug. 25.
The visiting Wolverines also boosted an unblemished record of 2-0 after a pair of away wins at Estancia at Santa Rosa.
Texico struck first midway through the opening stanza on a 28-yard touchdown pass, which capped a 57-yard drive over six plays.
NMMI tried to answer before the end of the quarter after junior defensive back Cohen Tomasits recovered a fumble at the Wolverine 47. The Institute drove down to the Texico 12 in just two plays, but a fumble returned the ball to the Wolverines.
The score stayed 8-0 at the half.
Texico junior running back Alex Fuentes took charge in the second half. Behind his extensive offensive line, he rushed for an incredible 311 yards in the game, along with three touchdowns.
The Institute had their big plays in the game, mostly on defense, including a 41-yard interception return by Steven Griego, and a 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter by Leonardo Lopez.
“We thought going into this game, that Texico might be the best team on our schedule for what they do,” NMMI head coach John O’Mera said. “They are a physical football team and they just line up and run right at you. And that’s what we’re trying to build here with our program. We’re still making too many mistakes, but we’re learning, every day, every play. We’re a bit behind. We saw that on offense tonight, but I was proud of how our guys stood toe-to-toe with them, with a lot of heart and effort. Unfortunately, we’ve got to learn this lesson with a loss, but we’ll get together, watch the film, fix the mistakes and bounce back.”
The Colts will get that bounce-back attempt this week, back at home against Pecos Valley rival Hagerman High. Kickoff is slated for Friday at 7 p.m. at Colt Field on the NMMI campus.