Colts' Sam McCargish against Texico's Cade Figg

NMMI junior Sam McCargish (72) puts the pressure on Texico quarterback Cade Figg during a defensive battle spanning the first two quarters. 

 Shawn Naranjo Photo

The Texico High School Wolverines handed the New Mexico Military Institute Colts their first season loss at home last Friday night with a final score of 30-8.

It was the first home game for the Colts after huge wins on the road against Alamogordo High’s junior varsity squad to start the season, then another lopsided victory at Cloudcroft on Aug. 25.