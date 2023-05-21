The Roswell Invaders baseball team began their spring training for the 2023 season of the Pecos League on Monday at Joe Bauman Park.
Eleven of the 2022 Invaders’ championship lineup is coming back this coming season, with new additions to the team to replace the veterans they lost during the offseason. Invaders outfielder Juan Diego Montes, Pecos League’s Mountain Division Hitter of the Year, signed on to the Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy, New York. Montes also played in the World Baseball Classic for team Nicaragua. Designated hitter Matthew Rodriguez signed on to play for the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League.
“Being a successful ballclub, guys are getting rewarded for their hard work and the time that they put in, and that’s what it’s all about,” Invaders manager Myers said. “We got a good base coming back, but we carry 25 players, so that’s not even half of the roster. So, we have to mesh and get on the same page. That’s where spring training is vital, especially with the season being so close.”
Two Invaders veteran players, catcher John Tuttle and shortstop Dillan Smith, are returning after a busy offseason. The two took coaching positions during the offseason, Tuttle taking an assistant coaching position in New Mexico Military Institutes’ junior college baseball program, and Smith as a baseball graduate assistant coach for his alma mater Ashland University in Ohio.
“Honestly, there’s no difference when it comes to the transition,” Tuttle said on working as an assistant coach for NMMI in the offseason. “I’m still helping guys out, helping them get prepared for the season. One of the coaches over there, Gayland Young and I worked together and trained. So, the training never stopped. It’s an easy transition. We played 50 games over there and now I’m going to play another 50-something games for myself.”
Smith, who started his assistant coaching job at Ashland University said it’s weird to coach the kids being an Ashland player himself. Smith helped Ashland go from their worst batting average for fall to the best in their conference.
“As a coach, you’re there for the players. You’re there to help them get better,” Smith said. “Not even a year and a half ago, I was there for college, trying to get the same guidance from someone who’s been there and done it. I learned a lot being on the other side of the ball.”
Right-handed pitcher Rene Ramirez is a veteran from the last year’s championship roster. He hopes to replicate their successes and not their struggles at the beginning of last year. The Invaders started the 2022 season losing six of their first eight games, but turned things around midseason, eventually winning the championship as the fourth seed.
“All of our pitchers found a grove and ended the season nicely,” Ramirez said. “I would like for us to repeat performances like that, try to make sure everybody is prepared when we go out to the game and do their routine. We’re just trying to do the small things right to ensure the big things follow.”
Pitcher Anthony Moore, another Invaders veteran, said that everyone has a personal goal to work toward during spring training.
“For me, I’m trying to work on different pitch grips and get more comfortable at throwing pitches in certain situations, stuff like that,” Moore said. “Everybody knows what they need to work on individually, and they’ve been working hard.”
Four notable players are filling in for the missing veterans: shortstop John Micah Walker from Houston, Texas, right-handed pitcher Humberto Vela III, Edgar Martinez from Havannah, Cuba, and second baseman Tom Shirai from Tokyo, Japan.
Martinez formerly played for the Arizona Complex League Padres, a rookie affiliate of Minor League Baseball. Vela, who hails from Pasadena, Texas, hopes to show what he can do for the team, and contribute to winning ball games, especially toward another championship and a better record. Walker took a junior college route but decided the path was not for him. He said he hopes to get more consistent playing time with the Invaders.
“I want to get more at-bats and exposure,” Walker said. “In college, I feel like I didn’t get that. I felt like they have other players to worry about, and here, it’s all about getting your work and getting out there.”
Walker will move into shortstop, and Dillan Smith will play third for the Invaders.
“The only difference is that your throw will be a bit longer,” Smith said. “You’re to be responsible for bunts so you got to be on your toes for the hot corner, someone is going to hit the ball hard if they pull it and go get bunts to help the team out. Outside of that, I know the range to my left so I don’t impact the shortstop from making plays. It’s a little bit of an adjustment, but nothing too much.”
With their license to sell alcohol, the Invaders are looking to put more butts on the bleachers this coming season. Joe Bauman Park will now offer domestic beers at the concession stands and allow alcohol consumption within the park after a year of consideration from the Roswell City Council.
“It will give a little more life to the ballpark,” Myers said. “Bring your families out, have a hotdog, drink a beer and watch a ballgame. After every home, I require my players to stay on the field and invite fans to come out and talk to the players. Get autographs, bring their kids, and get that one-on-one time you don’t normally get from a major league game."
The Roswell Invaders open their season on Wednesday, May 31, with their first eight games at home. From May 31 until June 2, the Invaders take on the Alpine Cowboys. On June 3 and 4, the Invaders play the Tucson Saguaros, and June 5 through 7 ends their home stand against the Austin Weirdos.
