The Roswell Invaders baseball team began their spring training for the 2023 season of the Pecos League on Monday at Joe Bauman Park.

Eleven of the 2022 Invaders’ championship lineup is coming back this coming season, with new additions to the team to replace the veterans they lost during the offseason. Invaders outfielder Juan Diego Montes, Pecos League’s Mountain Division Hitter of the Year, signed on to the Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy, New York. Montes also played in the World Baseball Classic for team Nicaragua. Designated hitter Matthew Rodriguez signed on to play for the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League.