The Roswell High School varsity wrestling team competed in the Coronado Scramble on Saturday and had two athletes place.
Roswell senior Neriah Martin in the 107-pound class won second in her class and sophomore Keegan Nichols won third in the 170-pound class.
"It's a great look," Roswell wrestling head coach Jesse Boggs said. "Our team is really young. With only two seniors for both teams, a lot of the younger kids stepped up and they learned a lot. We had some good matches that won and some close matches that we lost. I'm just proud of the growth that we got going on at the varsity level."
Coach Boggs said he likes these early tournaments so they can see what they are doing wrong and correct them as soon as possible.
The Roswell High School and Goddard High School varsity wrestling teams were in Artesia for the Artesia Dual on Tuesday. Results for this event, which were not available at press time, will be posted in a future edition of the Roswell Daily Record.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.