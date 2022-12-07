Roswell senior wrestler Neriah Martin places second in 107-pound class

Roswell High senior wrestler Neriah Martin placed second in the 107-pound class at the Coronado Scramble on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas. Along with Martin, sophomore Keegan Nichols (not pictured) placed third in the 170-pound class.

 Jesse Boggs Photo

The Roswell High School varsity wrestling team competed in the Coronado Scramble on Saturday and had two athletes place.

