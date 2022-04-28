The first annual Veterans for Veterans Charity Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, May 7, beginning at 8 a.m. (first shotgun start) at the Roswell Country Club Golf Course. The four-person scramble event continues at 1:30 p.m. (second shotgun start).
Tournament committee chairman Jeremy Hurley said of plans for the event, “This fun-filled event will give golf lovers a memorable day.”
There are fees to participate. To learn more about participation, including inquiring about sponsorship opportunities, contact Hurley at 575-626-5888. A number of sponsorship levels are available.
Put on by the Chaves County Veterans Association, the tournament’s proceeds will help pay costs associated with veterans being buried in the local veterans’ cemetery. Promotional materials for the event note that 100% of the funds collected are used to support the effort. “Your participation and sponsorship supports our veterans, locally and any who choose to be buried in our veterans cemetery,” the promotional materials state.