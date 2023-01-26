The Goddard High School boys varsity basketball team defeated their hosts, the New Mexico Military Institute Colts, at the Cahoon Armory on Tuesday with a final score of 58-28.

The Rockets got a strong start against the Colts in the first half of the competition, outscoring NMMI 22-7 in the first half. Junior Dominic Ramirez scored eight points in the first quarter and sunk three from beyond the arc, ending the night with 11 points. Junior forward Christian Zapata also contributed five points in the first quarter, ending the night with 16 points.