The Goddard High School boys varsity basketball team defeated their hosts, the New Mexico Military Institute Colts, at the Cahoon Armory on Tuesday with a final score of 58-28.
The Rockets got a strong start against the Colts in the first half of the competition, outscoring NMMI 22-7 in the first half. Junior Dominic Ramirez scored eight points in the first quarter and sunk three from beyond the arc, ending the night with 11 points. Junior forward Christian Zapata also contributed five points in the first quarter, ending the night with 16 points.
Rockets varsity basketball head coach Wade Scott said that the boys defended well in the first half but slowed down the stretch. Despite their defense, the Rockets outpaced the Colts in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points to 10 for the Colts.
“I thought we defended well in the first half and in the second half, we didn’t defend at all,” Scott said. “There’s always room for improvement on defense. We need to pay more attention to the details right now, like proper position, when and where you’re supposed to be, or not be. Sometimes, it gets away from us and could cost you down the road. Overall, we limited turnovers and made the extra pass when needed. Everybody contributed, so it was a team win. I’m proud of the guys for sticking with it.”
The Rockets are 10-10 on the season so far and will head on the road to face the Portales Rams for their first district game on Friday night.
