The All-State teams for selected by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association have been released. Goddard High School and Gateway Christian School have three athlete selections each.
For Goddard, senior middle blocker Sophia Valdez, senior outside hitter Alissa Benavides and junior setter Mireya Armendariz were all selected first-team All-State. Valdez was also named the District 3-4A Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season.
For Gateway, senior outside hitter MJ Stephens, junior libero Dally Burge and sophomore setter Alyssa Fox all were selected first-team All-State for Class 1A.
Hagerman High School junior outside hitter Natalie Gomez was selected as first-team All-State for Class 2A.
Roswell High School did not get any All-State selections, but released its All-District selections for the 2022 season in District 4-5A.
Senior outside hitter Mariah Samario, senior middle blocker Analiese Casey and sophomore setter Alayna Tarin all made first-team All-District. Senior outside hitter Malia Dumlao and junior right-side hitter Sarai Morales made second-team All-District.
