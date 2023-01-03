The All-State teams for selected by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association have been released. Goddard High School and Gateway Christian School have three athlete selections each.

For Goddard, senior middle blocker Sophia Valdez, senior outside hitter Alissa Benavides and junior setter Mireya Armendariz were all selected first-team All-State. Valdez was also named the District 3-4A Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season.