On Tuesday, the Roswell High School varsity volleyball team lost against the visiting Artesia High School in five sets at the Roswell High main gym.
The Lady Coyotes won the first set handily to start the game with a set score of 25-17, getting from their offense and defense. The Coyotes led the Bulldogs by as much as eight points in the first set.
The second set had the Lady Coyotes leading early but a few errors eventually put the Lady Bulldogs in the lead. After a quick back and forth, the Bulldogs pulled away after scoring five straight to make the second set 18-13. Artesia held their lead to put the second set away at 25-18.
The third set started strong for the Lady Coyotes with 7-3 lead but the Bulldogs climbed back up with a kill from Kenna Morrison to tie the game. The rest of the set culminated in two Lady Bulldog and one Lady Coyote timeout. A few Coyote kills lasted 19-15 after Artesia’s first timeout. Two kills from sophomore Nevaeh Romero forced the visitors their second time out. The Lady Bulldogs made some adjustments and cut Roswell’s lead down to two at 24-22. Roswell called a time-out and won the set 25-23.
The fourth set had at least 10 lead changes. The Lady Bulldogs were the first one to pull away with a four-point lead on the Lady Coyote but the hosts kept on their visitor's heels. Roswell would take the lead late in the set with 25-24 but Artesia was able to score three in a row to push it to the fifth set. The Lady Coyotes got down by four in the final set but clawed their way back to even at 13-13 with fives kills from Sarai Morales but a kill and a block from senior Lady Bulldog Lorin Wagner won it for Artesia 15-13.
Roswell varsity volleyball head coach Savanah Romero is leading the Lady Coyotes in her first year of coaching. Romero thanked her predecessor and former coach Heather Baca for her mentorship during her time as a player and her guidance toward being a coach. She said that she was proud of the way his team fought.
“Our kids played scrappy with a lot of heart,” Romero said. “The thing we need to do better on is executing on our serves, better communication and coverage. We go to the Sweet 16 this weekend in Las Cruces. We’ll have an opportunity to see the schools that we don’t normally get to see in the regular season. That will be good for us to compete against the bigger schools.”
Despite the loss against Artesia, the Lady Coyotes are starting strong in their season with two wins on the road against Lovington and Santa Teresa with a record of 2-1. The Roswell volleyball team will travel to Las Cruces this weekend to play the Sweet 16 Tournament in Las Cruces High School, playing Deming in pool play first.
