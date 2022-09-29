During Senior Night, the Goddard High School and Roswell High School varsity volleyball teams hosted the Hobbs Eagles and Artesia Bulldogs, respectively.
For Roswell, their volleyball team lost against the Artesia Bulldogs Tuesday in a Senior Night matchup at the Roswell High School Gym, with a final score of 3-2.
Initially, the Coyotes got the advantage against the Bulldogs by going up two sets. In the second set, Roswell returned from a substantial deficit to win 25-23.
“I thought we did a lot of good things tonight,” Coyotes head coach Heather Baca said. “We struggled a little bit offensively in the end. In the first three sets, we passed the ball pretty well. Artesia started serving a little tougher and that passing broke down and we just couldn’t finish.”
Artesia made the necessary adjustments and won the third set to change the momentum in their favor. Despite the strong start, Roswell’s energy began to fall off by the fourth set.
“In the first two sets, our energy was high, and we were excited no matter the outcome. We were on it and were hustling. Our energy is what helped us through those first two sets,” Roswell senior middle blocker Analiese Casey said. “At the bench, we just try our best to keep our teammates' energy up.”
Casey suffered an injury during their tournament in Rio Rancho and did not play against Artesia.
On the same day, Goddard’s volleyball team won against Hobbs with a final score of 3-0. This was also a Senior Night, for Goddard’s 10 seniors on the team.
“It was a good team performance. It was our Senior Night last night so we got to honor all 10 of our seniors,” Goddard head coach Dewayne Roberts said. “It was a good team effort. They came out confident, knew we had to take care of business, and played some good volleyball.”
The Rockets dominated the Eagles during the first set but nearly dropped the second with a set score of 25-23. However, Goddard got it done in the third set with a final set score of 25-19.
“These next couple of weeks are going to be telling on where we are at,” Roberts said. “We go up to Rio Rancho again this weekend and we play Cleveland High School and Rio Rancho, which are two of the top 10 teams in 5A. So, we’re going to see some competition up there, we’re going to see what we need to work on, and go from there. I feel like we are in a good spot right now.”
Goddard will be facing Cleveland on Friday and Rio Rancho on Saturday. Both games will be on the road. For Roswell, they’ll be facing Gadsden on the road Saturday and Goddard next Thursday.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.