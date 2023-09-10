NMMI's Kaitlyn Lackey against Mescalero Apache

NMMI freshman outside hitter Kaitlyn Lackey attacks during the Lady Colts’ 3-0 victory over the visiting Mescalero Apache Chiefs Thursday night at the Godfrey Athletic Center on the NMMI campus.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

The Lady Colts volleyball team avenged a loss at home earlier this week with a convincing straight-set victory against the visiting Lady Chiefs: 25-14, 25-13 and 25-8.

Set one was tied at 13 before sophomore setter Mia Martinez returned to the service line. She served up 10 straight points — including a trio of aces — to pull away and seal the first game.