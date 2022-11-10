The 2022 Rudy’s State Volleyball Tournament at Rio Rancho High School started its first round of the playoffs on Thursday.
In this double-elimination tournament, the Goddard Lady Rockets and the Gateway Lady Warriors both received a first-round bye as the top two teams in their class.
Goddard ended their regular season with a 19-4 record and went undefeated in district play with a 6-0 record. The Rockets faced Albuquerque Academy on Thursday and won in four sets. Goddard will face Hope Christian on Friday morning at 9:45 a.m.
The Gateway Lady Warriors only lost one game against the Melrose Buffaloes. The Warriors are 22-1 in the season overall with an 8-0 record in district play. Gateway was set to play Fort Sumner in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.
The quarterfinals and the first round games were played at Rio Rancho High School while the semifinal and championship games will be played at the Rio Rancho Events Center today and ends on Saturday.
Results for these games are still being played out and will be updated in future editions of the Roswell Daily Record.
