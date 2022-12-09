If there’s anyone out there who doesn’t think former Colt Baseball head coach Charlie Ward deserves to be in the New Mexico Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, it’s Ward himself…and maybe a few of his players’ mothers.

“A few moms probably didn’t like me,” Ward said with a grin. “When it comes to baseball, the decisions I made, if anybody took anything personally, I apologize. When the representatives of the association told me, I was speechless. I finally asked, ‘Do I deserve this?’ Then I get calls from other coaches and reality sets in, but I’m still in shock. I’m glad they didn’t ask a few of those moms.”