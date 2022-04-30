The Gateway Christian Warriors varsity baseball team dominated their final home game against the visiting Dora Coyotes in a district doubleheader at Noon Optimist Park on April 21, with final scores of 16-6 and 18-1.
After winning both games of a road doubleheader against the Floyd Broncos (by scores of 19-5, 14-0) on Thursday, the Warriors will now face the Coyotes again as they close their regular season on the road against Dora Monday.
In the first set of games against Dora on April 21, Dora led in the first inning with one run but the Warriors kept the Coyotes runless in four of the six innings played.
“Any time you win feels good,” Gateway Christian head coach Rick Rapp said. “We didn’t hit the ball well. The credit goes to Dora. They did a good job. They came out ready to play. Our guys just stuck with it and battled.”
Offensively, the Warriors remained at a consistent pace throughout the game and scored at least two runs in each inning. Gateway’s biggest asset was baserunning and taking advantage of what the defense gave them.
Dora’s errors cost them plenty of stolen bases and by the end of the first game, the Warriors had accumulated 15 stolen bases with only eight RBIs in six innings.
“Getting the win feels good,” Gateway junior pitcher Jace Worley said after the first game. “I think we played pretty well, we just have some things to work on.”
Dora did not fare any better in the second game. The Coyotes managed to lessen their mistakes on the defensive end but the Warriors made adjustments and ramped up their batting with more hits, more runs and more RBIs.
The Warriors kept up the base-stealing and tight defense. Gateway had nine steals and zero errors in their fielding.
Gateway currently has a 13-4 record on the season and is 8-0 in the district after defeating Floyd Thursday, making them the top team in New Mexico 1A, according to MaxPreps. Gateway junior pitcher Hayden Wigley threw a no-hitter in the second game against the Broncos.
The Warriors will close their season against Dora on the road Monday. A win will sweep Gateway’s series against the Coyotes for the season.
