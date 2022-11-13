The Gateway Christian Warriors varsity football team won their second-straight state championship over undefeated Mountainair on a cold Friday night at the Gateway Christian football field with a final score of 53-14.
Both teams were undefeated on the season. Mountainair had a record of 11-0 with a 3-0 district record. Meanwhile, the Warriors were 10-0 with a 4-0 district record.
In the first half, the Gateway Warriors jumped out to a 24-point lead against the Mustangs. Both teams were chippy at the start of the game and both teams accrued multiple penalties due to personal fouls.
Despite being down big in the first, Mountainair made some adjustments in the second half and scored a touchdown early in the third quarter. However, touchdowns from Warrior sophomore Ethaniel Wigley and senior Hayden Wigley snuffed out Mountainair’s momentum after halftime.
Warrior senior Jace Worley would end the third quarter with another touchdown to make the score 47-6. Mountainair scored another touchdown from an Ohmani Nieto to Anthony Sisneros connection in the fourth quarter. But again, Gateway answered back with another touchdown from sophomore Barton Pieratt.
The Gateway Warriors were awarded the 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football 6-Man Championship blue trophy after the game.
“It’s the perfect ending to a long and hard road,” Warriors football head coach Shaun Wigley said. “There’s a lot of emotions with Mick passing away last year; then the anniversary of his passing last week, it was hard. The kids handled those emotions well, they played hard for Mick and for each other. It was not all about Mick but he was with us on the field, and we got to celebrate him and his family. His brother and his son are announcing for us and that’s amazing. To finish it off the way we did, 11-0, a lot of adversity. Jace got hurt tonight and comes back in and played his butt off. We couldn’t have done it without any of these kids. Big plays from everyone in the field. I thought that this was going to be a really, really close game and we just did a good job. I couldn’t be more proud of the boys.”
