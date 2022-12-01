It’s been 40 years since Roswell hosted a college football bowl game, but the wait ends Friday as the No. 9 New Mexico Military Institute Broncos take on the No. 11 Lackawanna College Falcons in the HF Sinclair Wool Bowl at 6 p.m.

With only three junior college bowl games (plus the two national semifinal games) scheduled for this season, the Wool Bowl provides a more exclusive opportunity for players to get noticed by other schools, and the chance for Roswell to show off its football pride.