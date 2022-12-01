It’s been 40 years since Roswell hosted a college football bowl game, but the wait ends Friday as the No. 9 New Mexico Military Institute Broncos take on the No. 11 Lackawanna College Falcons in the HF Sinclair Wool Bowl at 6 p.m.
With only three junior college bowl games (plus the two national semifinal games) scheduled for this season, the Wool Bowl provides a more exclusive opportunity for players to get noticed by other schools, and the chance for Roswell to show off its football pride.
“I think it’s great for the community and it’s always great to play another game,” said second-year Bronco head coach Kurt Taufa’asau. “Most teams are done for the year and coaches will have time to come out and see our guys.”
The Falcons come into the Wool Bowl with a 7-2 record, having won five in a row before losing to No. 5 Snow College 30-7 on Nov. 19. Their only other defeat came at No. 12 Georgia Military 34-12.
Lackawanna played for the national championship in 2019 and has continued their winning ways since. In 2022, the Falcons had the 17th best offense in the nation with a balanced attack that racked up 346 yards per game.
The Falcons’ starting quarterback Barry Brown has completed 55 percent of his passes for 1307 yards and 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was also part of Lackawanna’s four-headed monster rushing attack with 76 carries for 320 yards and seven scores.
The Falcons’ top back, Terez Worthy, toted the ball 111 times for 778 yards and nine touchdowns. Antrell Monroe and Jordan Sellers have combined for 107 carries, 475 yards and five scores.
“These guys want to pound the rock, so we have to be disciplined on defense with our assignments and keep them from establishing the run game early,” Taufa’asau said.
The Bronco defense has had to bend this season, but rarely broke and managed to come up with big plays when it mattered most.
Three NMMI defenders were named to the all-conference second team: linebacker Vili Taufatofua, a former rugby player from New Zealand led the SWJCFC in sacks with 13.5; linebacker Tyler Martinez co-led the Broncos with 75 tackles and had two forced fumbles; and defensive back Darius McClendon led the team with three picks and five pass breakups.
The Falcon defense has been stingy all year, giving up 17 points per game and allowing just 52 rushing yards and 130 passing yards per contest. The Broncos will try to establish the run as usual, but if forced to pass, NMMI has a plethora of offensive weapons on the outside.
Four Bronco pass catchers were named to the all-conference second team. Wide receivers Malik Phillips, Treyvion Beamon and Terrence Moore all average close to 50 yards per game and have combined for 15 touchdowns. Big tight end Quadarius Harrison averaged 10 yards per catch and found the end zone twice.
Freshman quarterback Kobe Muasau has taken the majority of the snaps for the Broncos, amassing 1977 yards on 147-of-274 passes for 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sophomore Mason Myers has also played in most games and shown he is capable under pressure, leading NMMI to a comeback win over NEO earlier in the season.
“Mason is a veteran and we know we can count on him to stay ready to play,” Taufa’asau said. “Of course we want to stick to our identity, which is running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage.”
The Broncos have four running backs that have made major contributions this season. Jeiel Stark handled the majority of the rushing duties throughout much of the year with 599 yards on 142 carries and three scores, but Au’mhryaun Brown came on later in the year with 60 carries for 237 yards, as did Tyran Cassie with 50 carries for 180 yards. Both players scored four times.
In the past two games, Dontrevius Jackson has 19 carries for 92 yards, a 4.8 yard per carry average.
Mark Duda has helmed the Falcons for 29 seasons and will be looking for his 200th career victory on Friday. Taufa’asau will try to win his 21st in just two seasons. With the standard of a national championship set last season, Taufa’asau and his Broncos are disappointed to not be playing for another title, but hungry and excited for the opportunity to play a solid team from another part of the country.
“Lackawanna is a quality program,” said Taufa’asau. “Mark Duda has been doing it a long time and they will be ready to play. I always look forward to going up against really good head coaches.”
For fans of good football it’s a no brainer, but for the more casual fan the Wool Bowl offers plenty of reasons to spend a few hours at the stadium. Popular area food trucks will begin setting up in the parking lot at 11 a.m. An hour before kickoff there will be a military flyover and fireworks will accompany each squad’s entrance onto the field.
Halftime will feature performances from Roswell High’s famed Charlie’s Angels dance team and Legacy Dance Academy and a “Perfect Punt” competition where two adult fans will have the chance to win a $50,000 pickup truck from Richland Auto Group.
“This is a big bowl game…and it will receive quite a bit of national attention,” said Wool Bowl director and former Bronco head coach Joe Forchtner. “But our goal, really, is to make it a huge event in the community. Not just here in Roswell, but throughout the entire Pecos Valley. The bowl game will elevate Roswell’s involvement with NMMI, bring tourists to town and reflect well on us nationally.”
With many of the state’s best high school players in town for Saturday’s Red-Green all-star games, it’s also a chance for New Mexico’s top ballers to get a look at NMMI.
Tickets for the HF Sinclair Wool Bowl can be purchased online at WoolBowl.net or at the gate on game day. Gates open at 5 p.m. For rosters, stats and more information about the teams, visit NMMIAthletics.com or LackawannaFalcons.com.
