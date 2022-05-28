Roswell High School senior softball catcher Talyssa Espinoza signed with the University of the Southwest at Hobbs, where she will pursue higher education in nursing, last Thursday at noon.
Talyssa had played for Roswell High from eighth grade until her senior year. The RHS coaching staff, family members and teammates came out to support “TJ” at the signing the ceremony.
“She played for me as an eighth-grader when I was the JV coach for Roswell High School,” RHS Varsity softball head coach Rebecca Marrujo said. “I enjoyed watching her grow as an individual. She overcame obstacles and developed character. I’m excited to see what TJ will do in her future. Congratulations TJ!”
Talyssa’s parents, Denise and Rick Espinoza, shared a bittersweet sentiment toward their daughter’s success.
“It’s amazing,” Denise Espinoza said after the signing. “I’d hate to see her go but excited to see what the opportunity brings her. I know she’ll do well. She is a hard worker on and off the field.”
Rick Espinoza said he is excited for his daughter to go to college and play the sport she loves at the same time.
“It just feels awesome,” Rick Espinoza said. “She’s been talking about it and she’s making it happen. Getting an education and making a career is important. Who knows where she goes from here. Maybe play professional softball?”
RHS senior first baseman Leah Sanchez congratulated Talyssa on signing to USW and said she’ll miss playing with her former teammates. Sanchez has plans to go to school in Lubbock.
“We’ve known each other since we are little kids, so it’s going to be rough not being able to play with them,” Sanchez said. “I’m just proud of them for playing the sport that they love.”
Talyssa thanked the RHS coaching staff, her family, her teammates and her close friend Amy Davis for supporting her throughout her journey.
