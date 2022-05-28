Special Olympics Roswell competed and won in the New Mexico State Summer Games on Saturday, May 21, in Albuquerque.
Special Olympics Roswell took 10 athletes and two partners to Albuquerque to compete in the 2022 New Mexico State Summer Games. It had been three years since the teams participated in person.
Three teams participated in the Team Bocce Tournament. Ruby Garcia and El’Lanisha Sanchez took home the gold medals in their division. David Barwick and Keagan Burkhart won silver. George McCandless and Bonnie House received bronze medals.
Special Olympics Roswell also competed in 5-on-5 Flag Football with a team consisting of three athletes and two partners.
“They were tied with 17 seconds left, and some little guy ran a touchdown,” Special Olympics Roswell coach Perry McCreary said. “They couldn’t get his flag.”
The Roswell team won second in their division.
“I would like to say how proud I am of all the hard work these athletes put in year-round to be the best they can be,” McCreary said. “I thought we did very good after being out for almost three years.”
Special Olympics is year-round, and McCreary said that the sports rotate throughout the year. McCreary said they are starting softball, golf and swimming soon.
“Next tournament will be the Four Corners tournament, which will be in August. Then, we go bowling in October,” McCreary said.
To learn more about Special Olympics Roswell, including information regarding sponsorships and participation, email McCreary at pmccreary02@gmail.com.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.