Coach Billy Cobos grew up in Roswell with five sisters and five brothers who provided tough love and strict discipline. His behavior was mischievous and headache-worthy in this close-knit family. His upbringing and heavy doses of lightheartedness layered with ample love and support have helped him build a winning culture at Valley High School (VHS) in Albuquerque.
Coach Cobos played left tackle and defensive tackle at Goddard High School. He credits his coaches, Sam Jernigan, Mike Whalen and Bob Heider, for instilling tools for success on and off the field. “Coach Jernigan coached us hard and loved us after.” This tough-love coaching style and plenty of quips from his former coaches are a few of the pinnacles driving the VHS football team to a winning culture on the field and in the classroom.
When his high school football days were over in 1997, coach Cobos attended Eastern New Mexico University. He focused on academics to make his dad, Manuel Cobos, proud and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history in 2003. Football still beckoned to coach Cobos, and the offensive and defensive line called his number, starting in 2005. He played on three semipro football teams: the Roswell Invasion, the New Mexico Crush and the New Mexico Titans.
The lure of playing semipro football and job opportunities landed coach Cobos in Albuquerque. He was still determining his career direction when he was gifted the chance to teach at VHS in 2007. Although passionate about teaching, Coach Cobos’ heart was on the gridiron.
In 2015, his nephew, John Cobos, convinced him to coach the offensive and defensive lines for Bernalillo High School (BHS). That year was tough on the team as it went 0-10. The high note from the experience was the beginning of a lifelong friendship and mentorship with coach John Scott. To this day, the two check in with each other regularly, even during the football season, offering support and encouragement in all aspects of their lives.
Although the commute to BHS was beautiful, coach Cobos began his tenure at VHS in 2019 after being recruited to coach the offensive and defensive lines. After three seasons as an assistant coach, he earned the honor of head coach of the VHS football team.
In his first season, coach Cobos led the team to an 8-4 record and the quarterfinals of the state football championship. Unfortunately, Valley’s Cinderella season ended at the hands of Artesia High School with a 50-0 debilitating loss.
It was not the ending envisioned; however, coach Cobos is building a winning culture, and time is relative. His coaching philosophy extends beyond the field into the classroom and community. Coach wants every player to feel a sense of worth, do their best academically and on the field, become the best people they can be, and contribute to society positively. He provides a sense of belonging for every athlete. Coach Cobos views a spot on the VHS football team as sacred and special and encourages the players to commit fully to football.
To his team, the goals are clear: win the first game, beat a Class 6A school, win district and play deep into the playoffs. Off the field, show up to class on time, complete academic work and do not give teachers any grief. Along the way, enjoy antics with coach Cobos until you get caught. He laughed as he recounted goofing off in the background until the coaching staff took note. Then he sidled away as his players were busted.
Ultimately, coach wants Valley to become a successful football program. He wants 100% of his players to graduate on time and become positive people of the future in college or other careers. Oh yes, a state football championship is on the agenda as well. Be on the lookout for VHS vs. Goddard High School in the future. To be the best, one must play the best.
As coach Cobos builds this winning culture, there are some speed bumps along the way. VHS lost its first game to BHS, 12-6, after being ranked third in the state in Class 5A. It was a tough loss but an eye-opener and a chance to fix some issues on the offensive line. The coaching staff, whom coach Cobos has high praise for, took to the drawing board. The talented roster proved its grit and determination with wins against Cibola High and St. Pius.
It is a time of excitement that VHS athletes are eager to embrace. This season, over 110 athletes signed up to play football. Of course, it helps that coach Cobos was 1A-5A All-Metro Coach of the Year in 2022. Be sure to cheer on one of Roswell’s rising stars as he guides Valley to new peaks this season and beyond.