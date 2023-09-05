Coach Billy Cobos

Coach Billy Cobos grew up in Roswell with five sisters and five brothers who provided tough love and strict discipline. His behavior was mischievous and headache-worthy in this close-knit family. His upbringing and heavy doses of lightheartedness layered with ample love and support have helped him build a winning culture at Valley High School (VHS) in Albuquerque.

Coach Cobos played left tackle and defensive tackle at Goddard High School. He credits his coaches, Sam Jernigan, Mike Whalen and Bob Heider, for instilling tools for success on and off the field. “Coach Jernigan coached us hard and loved us after.” This tough-love coaching style and plenty of quips from his former coaches are a few of the pinnacles driving the VHS football team to a winning culture on the field and in the classroom.