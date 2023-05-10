TAOS — Whitewater rafting season is underway in Taos County, and locals and visitors alike are taking advantage of what’s shaping up to be a stellar spring and summer on the Rio Grande, thanks to an above-average snowpack in the Colorado Rockies and mountains of Northern New Mexico.
“The river’s at about 1,100 cubic feet per second right now — it’s a really good season,” said “Copper” John Nettles, a river guide with Los Rios River Runners. “It’s not as good as 2019, but it’s really good this year. It’s definitely time to get on the water this year.
“But you also might want to come back in June,” when spring flows in the Rio Grande will likely reach around 2,000 cubic feet per second or more, said Nettles, who has been a river guide for 25 years. By Wednesday, the river had grown significantly already, running at 1,900 cubic feet per second, according to the U.S. Geological Survey river gauge at the Taos Junction Bridge.
In 2019, spring river flows peaked in late June at more than 4,000 cubic feet per second, according to USGS data. Conversely, the drought was so extreme last year that the Rio Grande was flowing at just 645 cubic feet per second on the afternoon of May 1, 2022.
As Nettles guided the Taos News down the 4.5-mile section of the Rio Grande known as the Racecourse on May 1, he reeled off historical facts, noted points of interest and explained the geology along the river. Nettles’ tour spiel is similar to those delivered by tour guides across the globe, except it’s also punctuated with rapids and Nettles’ directions to paddle “forward 3” strokes with one’s oar, or to duck as the raft approached an old and rickety wooden bridge, which originally led to a small mining camp on the west side of the Rio Grande.
Brent and Kristen Davidson, a young couple from Kansas City, Mo., logged their second-ever rafting trip on the afternoon of May 1.
“I was a little nervous, but I’m really glad we did it,” Kristen Davidson said, adding that she preferred the Racecourse — which features Class III and Class IV conditions — to the first and almost overly exciting river trip she and her husband took in Colorado.
“That was really rough; I thought I was going to get bounced out,” she said. “With this, I didn’t feel like I was going to fall out.”
Pausing by the western bank of the river about halfway down the Racecourse, Nettles noted that the relatively brief trip — which took 1.5 hours — is a great choice for folks who are looking for “a little bit of everything,” including exhilarating rapids, mellow eddys, and stretches of flat water that are perfect for a plunge.
Tom and Michelle Rice, along with their adult son Patrick, already had plenty of rafting experience, including in their home state of Georgia. But Tom Rice said he favors whitewater rafting in the American West. He said the free-flowing northern reaches of the Rio Grande are a huge attraction.
“These rivers out here are bigger, and most of ours are tailwaters,” he said, referring to waterways situated below dams. “So they turn em’ on or off.”
Would they do the Racecourse again?
“Yeah — let’s go,” Tom Rice said, smiling. “Let’s go right now.”
Steve Harris, a river guide who founded Far Flung Adventures in 1976, told the Taos News that Rice and other whitewater enthusiasts will probably have plenty of opportunities to get wet this year, because conditions this spring are comparable to those in 2017, which featured “significant runoff.”
“You get runoff in May and June, and then you get pretty significant drops in the river,” Harris said. “We’re probably in the neighborhood of 140% above average snowpack; and some wet snowpack years, we’ll be done by Aug. 1.
“I’m not sure that’s the case this year,” Harris said. “I think we’ll probably have a pretty extended season.”
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.