Whitewater

Los Rios River Runners raft guide ‘Copper’ John Nettles navigates rapids on May 1 on a 4.5-mile section of the Rio Grande known as the Racecourse. 

 Nathan Burton/Taos News Photo

TAOS — Whitewater rafting season is underway in Taos County, and locals and visitors alike are taking advantage of what’s shaping up to be a stellar spring and summer on the Rio Grande, thanks to an above-average snowpack in the Colorado Rockies and mountains of Northern New Mexico.

“The river’s at about 1,100 cubic feet per second right now — it’s a really good season,” said “Copper” John Nettles, a river guide with Los Rios River Runners. “It’s not as good as 2019, but it’s really good this year. It’s definitely time to get on the water this year.