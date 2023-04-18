LAS VEGAS — Dennis Duran claimed two gold medals at the recent USA Snowboard and Freeski Association national competition in Copper Mountain, Colorado, adding onto an impressive, and unlikely, resume in the sport.
Duran, 31, claimed gold medals in the Giant Slalom and Halfpipe events at nationals. He also earned a silver medal in the Slalom event, and bronze medals in Boardercross and Slopestyle. His overall efforts also earned Duran the distinction of Men’s Master Overall Champion for the 30-39 age group, the second time he has earned that distinction.
The event ran from March 31 to April 7, and with Duran competing in six different events, he was busy from start to finish, gaining name recognition and acclaim from all in attendance, and the people watching live on Facebook, where the USASA streams the events each year.
“It was a crazy experience,” Duran said. “So many people from all over the country. Those nerves hit you extra hard when you’re competing with people from all over the place.”
He said people were approaching him that he had never met before, wanting to meet him after hearing about how he was performing across the different events.
“My first reaction when they asked, ‘Are you Dennis Duran?’ was to say ‘Well, who’s asking?’ I’m not used to that kind of attention. Being from Vegas, when people ask for you, it’s usually not for a good thing,” Duran said. “I got to meet so many cool people thanks to this experience.”
The feeling of being celebrated and appreciated is one that Duran is not used to. Growing up, he was a self-proclaimed “reject,” a rebel at West Las Vegas High School that frequently got into trouble, unable to find a place where he truly fit.
He joined the West Las Vegas ski program when he was 13 years old, mainly because it was the only club he could find that would allow anyone to join, regardless of how they were doing in school.
When he stepped on the mountain for the first time with the board attached to his feet, it was the first time he felt like he belonged.
“This sport is the only thing that ever made me feel sane,” Duran told the Optic. “I played other sports growing up, but those were just for entertainment. On that board, on the mountain, that is the only place I really feel like myself.”
Duran graduated at 17 and continued taking trips to the New Mexico mountains, going to thrift shops to purchase gear because it was the only way he could afford it. He got a job at the Angel Fire Resort to spend more time on the slopes, and that led him to his first ever competitive race.
“One day, I didn’t feel like working,” Duran said. “There were so many people out there having fun and I wanted to know what was going on. So I entered a Boardercross race to get out of my shift, because they had to let me compete if I signed up. I ended up getting third place in that first race and never looked back.”
Duran has endured numerous challenges and injuries in his career, including a motorcycle accident in 2018 that temporarily paralyzed him. A doctor told him he could never snowboard again after that.
“I don’t go to that doctor anymore,” Duran said. “Even if I have to have my legs amputated, they have adaptive classes so I can still be out on the mountain.”
Following that accident and recovery, Duran has enjoyed the highest success of his career, against all the odds. His only regret is that he didn’t get into the sport sooner to have a chance to compete at higher levels, like the X-Games and the Olympics.
“There’s kids on the mountain that are like 7 years old flying higher than I ever would have imagined,” Duran said. “They have no fear. That’s the key. We have to get them on the mountain early, before they fear it.
He practices what he preaches. He put both of his kids on snowboards when they turned 2 years old. His oldest, now 7, has already said she wants to compete like her dad. The youngest, 2, went for the first time this winter and did “amazing,” Duran said.
Duran hopes to start a program to help other kids from Vegas get on the mountain, despite the high cost of the sport. He hopes to be able to pay for gear and lessons for kids to learn how to ski and snowboard at Sipapu Mountain, here in northern New Mexico.
“This is my chance to help show that Vegas is more than what people think it is,” Duran said. “Snowboarding helped me reach all my dreams. And I think it could do the same thing for other kids from Vegas, too.”
