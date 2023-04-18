LAS VEGAS — Dennis Duran claimed two gold medals at the recent USA Snowboard and Freeski Association national competition in Copper Mountain, Colorado, adding onto an impressive, and unlikely, resume in the sport.

Duran, 31, claimed gold medals in the Giant Slalom and Halfpipe events at nationals. He also earned a silver medal in the Slalom event, and bronze medals in Boardercross and Slopestyle. His overall efforts also earned Duran the distinction of Men’s Master Overall Champion for the 30-39 age group, the second time he has earned that distinction.