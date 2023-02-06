Super Bowl Arizona legalized sports betting

BetMGM opened a sportsbook at State Farm Stadium in September, the first one to open in an NFL stadium. The venue, which brought in $2 million in revenue in October, expects record numbers for the upcoming Super Bowl. (File photo by Austin Ford/Cronkite News)

PHOENIX — Shortly after the final whistle in the AFC Championship game, NFL fans quickly shifted their attention to the opening betting lines for the 2023 Super Bowl. For bettors, the Super Bowl is the holy grail of sports betting, as it is the biggest sporting event in the United States. In 2022, a record 31.4 million Americans wagered a record $7.61 billion on Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, according to the American Gaming Association.

However, the 2023 Super Bowl differentiates itself from any other when it comes to the betting world. This year marks the first time the big game is hosted in a state where sports gambling is legal. Arizona is expected to bring in a historic amount of money on Super Bowl Sunday.