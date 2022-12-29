SILVER CITY — Former Catron County Sheriff Ian Fletcher is facing 10 felony charges for allegedly embezzling and laundering $39,544.91 in federal funds from November 2018 to September 2019, money intended to reimburse the county for the cost of responding to the 2018 Buzzard Fire.
Fletcher was the sheriff of Catron County in 2018 when the county entered into a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Forest Service to provide law enforcement assistance during the fire.
He then allegedly made 15 cash withdrawals over the following year, taking all the funds and keeping the money for himself.
“We referred it for criminal investigation based on our findings,” State Auditor Brian Colòn told the Daily Press. “Reimbursements through [the] U.S. Forest Service had been directed into an account that was not the county’s operating account.” This is where things started to unravel, according to Colòn.
Out of that $35,500 that was withdrawn from the account, it was all drawn by the same person [Ian Fletcher],” he alleged.
According to Colòn, Fletcher said he gave the money to the Seventh Judicial District Attorney’s Office for drug investigations, which the investigation found not to be true.
Fletcher was elected sheriff in 2014 and resigned in June 2021. Attempts to reach Fletcher for comment Dec. 20 were unsuccessful.
Over a 10-month period, Fletcher was able to withdraw a little less than $40,000, leaving just more than $50 in the account, according to Colòn.